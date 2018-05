Venture Capitals Increases Stake In ICOs As SIVSL Joins In.

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 3, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2017, many ICOs were aimed at the big numbers, striving to raise anywhere between $10 million and $100 million. Many of them succeeded. As crowdfunding has grown around the world, more countries are stepping in and creating limitations and regulations as to how much companies can raise in a calendar year and how much individuals can contribute.Instead of crowdfunding large amounts, companies will raise only the bare minimum, or even less. Most will focus on raising anywhere from $2 million to $10 million. But as VC interest has grown, many companies will begin to focus on attracting limitless institutional investors to fill the majority of their capital needs.Last year, the bonuses for early adopters were everywhere, leading to fast token flipping and massive depreciation. This year, expect fewer ICOs to offer bonuses. For the companies that do, bonus amounts will likely be smaller and have a lockup period of several months or years to prevent immediate trading. This will allow demand, and value, to grow.In 2018, Structured Investment Solutions(SIVSL) will look east for further investments as the Asian market catches the ICO fever. Countries like South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong are very well tuned to the idea of alternative investments in digital currencies and very likely to hop on to the band wagon earlier rather than later.