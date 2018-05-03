Venture Capitals Increases Stake In ICOs As SIVSL Joins In.
Instead of crowdfunding large amounts, companies will raise only the bare minimum, or even less. Most will focus on raising anywhere from $2 million to $10 million. But as VC interest has grown, many companies will begin to focus on attracting limitless institutional investors to fill the majority of their capital needs.
Last year, the bonuses for early adopters were everywhere, leading to fast token flipping and massive depreciation. This year, expect fewer ICOs to offer bonuses. For the companies that do, bonus amounts will likely be smaller and have a lockup period of several months or years to prevent immediate trading. This will allow demand, and value, to grow.
In 2018, Structured Investment Solutions(SIVSL) will look east for further investments as the Asian market catches the ICO fever. Countries like South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong are very well tuned to the idea of alternative investments in digital currencies and very likely to hop on to the band wagon earlier rather than later.
James Smith
SIVSL
+16465837678
email us here