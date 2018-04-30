Aegon Life chooses Lemnisk’s Growth Marketing Platform to drive up online user engagement

The Lemnisk platform’s ability to resolve a single user across data sources and channels has powerful applications.” — Martijn de Jong

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aegon Life has chosen Lemnisk to implement its Growth Marketing Platform targeted at creating a strong omni-channel experience for its customers. Powered by an underlying Customer Data Platform (CDP), Lemnisk’s Growth Marketing offering leverages artificial intelligence to segment users based on their buying propensity and target them with personalized engagements on channels which they are most likely to respond on.

“Aegon Life is on an exciting path of becoming the digital insurer of choice for the Indian consumers. This means understanding even better what our prospects and customers are looking for, by constantly engaging with them. The key to improve engagement is to deliver a contextual and consistent experience to our users across digital touchpoints. The Lemnisk platform’s ability to resolve a single user across data sources and channels has powerful applications. We are keen to innovate together and explore exciting use cases which will help us create a superior experience for our customers” said Martijn de Jong, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing Officer at Aegon Life.

“Our financial services focus has allowed us to create rich conversion centric experiences that integrate a wide array of channels including email, SMS, website and the call center. We are excited and humbled that Aegon Life has selected the Lemnisk Growth Marketing platform to centralize intelligence, develop a scaled algorithmic view of each and every user and standardize personalization across channels” said Subra Krishnan, CEO – Lemnisk.

About Aegon Life

As Aegon, we are present in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. We began operations 173 years ago, and today, we have 30 million customers, more than 29,000 employees and manage investments worth 743 billion Euros. In India, our partner is a very respected group who know the country like the back of their hand, the Times Group.

Today, Aegon Life is a new-age digital service company with our own company-employed service team that is fully geared to provide you the highest levels of service. Because we have done away with external Agents, our premiums are usually lower, and our direct dialogue with our customers make for greater clarity and transparency.

Find out more at www.aegonlife.com

About Lemnisk

Lemnisk is a Growth Marketing Platform that delivers measurable results in the form of leads and conversions to financial services enterprises. We do this using an underlying Customer Data Platform that resolves a single user across different 1st, 2nd, and 3rd party data sources and channels. The key additional capabilities of the CDP include

- Set of powerful algorithms focused on "right user", "right channel", "right message"

- Hyper-personalization that delivers millions of versions of a single creative/banner

- Ability to intelligently synchronize a single user's journey across channels based on their propensity towards each to deliver higher engagement.

Lemnisk works with some of the largest global brands including Prudential, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Royal Group, CIMB Bank, Bupa and Emirates NBD Bank. Lemnisk has offices in Bangalore, Dubai and Singapore. Lemnisk is ISO 27001 certified and ISO 27018 compliance certified, accredited by BSI.

Find out more at www.lemnisk.co