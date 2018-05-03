PosBossIT, a Certified Moodle Partner in East Asia, Announces Partnership with IntelliBoard

Educational institutions and companies utilizing the Moodle LMS in East Asia can now access the IntelliBoard reporting service thanks to PosBossIT.

IntelliBoard has long anticipated expansion into East Asia, and we could not be happier than to do it with PosBoss, a certified Moodle Partner.” — Anatoliy Kochnev, CEO, IntelliBoard

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PosBoss, a Certified Moodle LMS Partner serving East Asia, has recently partnered with IntelliBoard, the premier reporting and analytics provider for the Moodle™ LMS and Moodle Premium Integrator.

PosBoss clients in China and Taiwan now have access to expanded reporting and analytics capabilities provided by IntelliBoard for their Moodle LMS environments. PosBoss has translated the IntelliBoard platform into both simplified and traditional Chinese. Businesses, educational institutions and other LMS training implementations can validate eLearning efforts through user-friendly, on-demand, real-time insight to inform educational business decisions improving workflows.

Dr Alex Chiou, CEO of PosBoss, commented that the corporation’s achievement in localizing IntelliBoard reporting system into Chinese version and being an IntelliBoard Partner in Taiwan will further assist the delivery of best practices on Moodle technology. “PosBoss aims to become one of the most cost-effective, innovative and successful Moodle services providers after now being an IntelliBoard partner,” said Dr Chiou. He continued, “The ability to easily and flexibly use a reporting system for Moodle services is a key success factor for promoting Moodle services to our customers. We look forward to working more closely with IntelliBoard to further our involvement in the Moodle projects while expanding our technology in Taiwan and globally.”

Anatoliy Kochnev, IntelliBoard’s CEO stated, “IntelliBoard has long anticipated expansion into East Asia, and we could not be happier than to do it with PosBoss, a certified Moodle Partner. PosBoss has been incredibly responsive as they have translated the platform into both traditional and simplified Chinese. The goal of IntelliBoard is to improve learning worldwide. Data that provides tangible results creates better learning, better learners, and ultimately, better educated people."

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use the Moodle™ LMS. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in Moodle™ and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for Moodle™ LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your Moodle™ LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

About PosBoss

Founded in 2010, PosBoss Information Technology Corporation has been providing universities, government/non-government organizations and private companies in the region with e-learning solutions and tools to empower their customers. PosBoss is a leading technology corporation and e-learning solutions provider in Taiwan and has been a Certified Moodle Partner since 2017 to offer cost effective and flexible solutions to its clients. PosBoss has worked as a e-learning technology provider for various giant multinational companies such as The Taiwan SemiConductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) – the world’s largest independent semiconductor foundry – and also small to medium enterprises in the education and public sectors.

