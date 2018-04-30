Multiple Video Award Nominee Jeremy Parsons Releases "Why Is The Bluebird Blue" Music Video

Jeremy Parsons has released the music video for his latest single, "Why Is The Bluebird Blue." Parsons is a Monkey Bread Tree and NCCC Film Festival nominee.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Parsons' music video for his Top 40 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report Americana chart single, "Burn This House Down" received nominations in several prestigious flim festival awards, this year. The video, shot by Three Hat Media, was nominated for Best Music Video in both the Monkey Bread Tree Video Awards (an IMDB-recognized festival) and the NCCC Film Festival.

Now, Parsons returns with another Three Hat Media creation for his new single, "Why Is The Bluebird Blue." The PJ Schenkel-directed clip was filmed on location at Tin Roof Nashville and at abandon gas stations in East Nashville and Hendersonville, TN. Schenkel also produced and edited the video. Written by Parsons and produced by Michael Flanders, "Why Is The Bluebird Blue" is from Parsons' album, "Things I Need To Say."

"Why is the Bluebird Blue is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," said Parsons. "I feel like it shows perfectly where I come from and where am I now as a singer and a songwriter."

Watch "Why Is The Bluebird Blue" on Jeremy Parsons' youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NN7Veak2m7M&feature=youtu.be

ABOUT JEREMY PARSONS: Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Jeremy was always a fan of music, but it wasn’t until his later high school years that he discovered his knack for it. Driven by his passion, he taught himself to play the guitar and began to write and perform music. Over the past decade, Jeremy has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. Pulling from the example of Texas performance artists, Jeremy loves to interact with his audience. He captivates the crowd with his genuine personality, unique humor, and heart-felt love of his occupation.

