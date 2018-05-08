Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a NW Firm Importing Products from China That Is Not Abiding to US Anti-Dumping Rules to Call Them About Significant Rewards

"If your employer or a company that you have information about is knowingly dumping their products into the USA in violation of Anti-Dumping Laws anywhere in the Pacific Northwest, please call us." ” — Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging an employee or insider with specific knowledge about a company that is importing any type of product from China that is subject to US Anti-Dumping laws or regulations to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 for a conversation about what could be a whistleblower reward. As they would like to explain the reward potential for this specific type of information can be significant. Recently a whistleblower with this exact type of information received $1.9-million-dollar reward for exposing a company involved in a tariff-customs duties avoidance scheme with bedroom furniture made in China. http://Washington.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

In January 2018 the Department of Justice announced an East Coast based home furnishings company agreed to pay the United States $10.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by knowingly making false statements on customs declarations to avoid paying anti-dumping duties on furniture imported from the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The United States alleged that between January 2009 and February 2014, the bedroom furniture company evaded antidumping duties owed on wooden bedroom furniture that the company imported from the PRC by knowingly misclassifying the furniture as non-bedroom furniture on its official import documents.

Products that could be subject to US Anti-Dumping laws or regulations could include:

* Furniture

* Steel

* Aluminum

* Plumbing parts

* Building material

* Auto parts

* Plumbing pipe

* Agricultural products



According to the Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center, "If your employer or a company that you have information about is knowingly dumping Chinese products into the USA in violation of Anti-Dumping Laws via the ports of Seattle, Tacoma or anywhere in the Pacific Northwest, please call us at 866-714-6466. There is no way Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or any federal agency can stop this huge problem without help. In many instances the rewards for this type of information can be very significant as we would like to discuss. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?” http://Washington.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Washington Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about a violation of US Anti-Dumping trade rules, significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Washington based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.” http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com



Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Washington can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Washington.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com

For attribution please refer to the January 16th, 2018 Department of Justice announcement about this settlement and whistleblower reward: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/bassett-mirror-company-agrees-pay-105-million-settle-false-claims-act-allegations-relating



