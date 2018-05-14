Understanding Your Blood Pressure Fluctuations with Abudo's Course on Hypertension
Abudo successfully launched its online course on hypertension, providing easy and structured disease education about the highs and lows of blood pressure.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In “November 2017”, Abudo successfully debuted its first online course on Hypertension with the end goal to create awareness about the disease progression and management. Hypertension, mostly referred to as fluctuating blood pressure is becoming one of the most prevalent diseases in adults. According to the World Health Organization, About 75 million American adults (32%) have high blood pressure—that’s 1 in every 3 adults and only about 54% of these adults have their condition under control. It is for this reason that Abudo is targeting patients, their friends, family and coworkers to provide health education for hypertension and stop the steady rise in the incidence of strokes and heart attacks as a result of continuously fluctuating blood pressure.
“Abudo believes that raising awareness about the disease, providing guidance about its control and advocating for appropriate policies and programmes are key strategies to fight hypertension” claims Abudo’s CEO Tariq Khurshid. He further emphasizes that “Abudo is an authentic and well-researched content provider and is one of the best platforms to address the issues regarding this widely prevalent disease”
With over 70k online health success education disseminators, Abudo’s vision reflects gaining a competitive edge by providing 100% unbiased and impartial education about Hypertension. Abudo understands that high blood pressure costs US $48.6 billion each year. This total includes the cost of health care services, medications to treat high blood pressure, and missed days of work which is why Abudo contends that despite widespread awareness, there is still a need to educate people about Hypertension, its consequences and road to effective management.
Abudo offers subsidized subscriptions for interested individuals, with an added advantage of having the first phase absolutely free. This Hypertension Course is online and available 24/7. Patients and relatives can simply sign up for a course and access it from their desktop or mobile any anywhere, at any time with absolutely no age, gender or accessibility restriction. Moreover, this one of its kind initiative by Abudo offers value adding guidelines and checklists to improve quality of life all while endeavoring to help patients and caregivers manage stress, improve lifestyle and lead a healthy life. This course is a complete informative instruction manual as well as a certified Hypertension awareness disseminator which provides value for money by giving out all the benefits for just $15.
Abudo is an online health success platform providing easy, structured disease education to patients, friends & family members. It believes in passion for creating a better life, by offering a variety of courses including both, communicable as well as non-communicable diseases along with a course completion certification at the end of each course. Abudo offers value adding guidelines and checklists to improve quality of life all while endeavoring to help patients and caregivers manage stress, improve lifestyle and lead a healthy life.
