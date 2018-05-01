New York Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges MDs or Employees with Proof a Hospice Provider Is Billing Medicare For People in New York Who Are Not Dying to Call About Potential Rewards

If you know about a hospice provider anywhere in New York State that is billing Medicare for patients who are not dying, please call us at 866-714-6466. The whistleblower rewards can be substantial.” — New York Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the New York Corporate Whistleblower Center, "In our opinion one of the easiest types of whistleblower rewards for an individual involves a hospice company billing Medicare for end of life medical services for people who are not dying. If you are a medical doctor or an employee of a firm that is providing hospice services and you can prove the healthcare company is billing Medicare for patients who are not dying the rewards can be significant, and we would like to talk to you anytime at 866-714-6466.

"Some of the highest Medicare payments relate to individuals receiving end of life-hospice care. If you possess proof of a healthcare company in New York is gouging Medicare with bills for end of life care for people who are not dying, please call us anytime." http://NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

On October 30th, 2017, the Department of Justice announced that one of the nation's largest hospice providers has agreed to pay $75 million to resolve a government lawsuit alleging that defendants violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by submitting false claims for hospice services to Medicare. The settlement resolves allegations that between 2002 and 2013 the hospice provider knowingly submitted or caused to be submitted false claims to Medicare for services to hospice patients who were not terminally ill. While the whistleblower reward has not yet been announced it is anticipated to be in the millions of dollars.



The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We believe there are probably more than a few rouge hospice providers in New York State. New York State has a population of nearly 20 million people. Because Medicare payments for hospice services are so significant we suppose some healthcare companies feel like it is worth the gamble to recruit patients who are not dying.



“If you know about a hospice provider anywhere in New York State that is billing Medicare for patients who are not dying, please call us at 866-714-6466. The whistleblower rewards can be substantial for this type of information as we would like to discuss. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?" http://NewYork.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a New York based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.” http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com



Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing anywhere in New York State can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://NewYork.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com.



For attribution please refer to the Department of Justice's October 30th, 2017 press release regarding this matter. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/chemed-corp-and-vitas-hospice-services-agree-pay-75-million-resolve-false-claims-act.