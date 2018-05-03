New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Public Utility Worker with Mesothelioma in New Mexico to Not Shortchange Themselves on Compensation and To Call Them for a Lawyer Upgrade

Call us at 800-714-0303 to make certain they get a lawyer upgrade to pursue mesothelioma compensation. Please do not take the 'big bucks' advertising baloney on the Internet or cable TV seriously.” — New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a person with mesothelioma who had exposure to asbestos at a public utility, water/sewer district, or any type of power generating facility in New Mexico to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to make certain they get a lawyer upgrade to pursue a mesothelioma compensation claim. Please do not take the 'big bucks' advertising baloney on the Internet or cable TV seriously.

"While the best possible mesothelioma compensation might be deserved, a person with this rare cancer or their family will need one of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys to earn a top financial settlement result for their client. Furthermore, please do not fall for Internet ads that suggest 'no lawsuit needed,' or that 'mesothelioma compensation is a result of submitting a claim form.' These suggestions are all false as we would like to explain at 800-714-0303." http://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The types of Public Utility or Energy Workers with Mesothelioma in New Mexico the New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center is focused on include:

* Electric Company Workers

* Water District Workers

* Natural Gas Company Workers

* Oil Pipeline Workers

* Power Plant Worker

* Oil Refinery Workers

If the New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center had one vital tip for a public utility or energy worker with mesothelioma in New Mexico it would be, "Please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure you are dealing directly with the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys who consistently get the best possible financial compensation results for their clients." http://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in New Mexico including communities such as Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell, or Farmington.

For the best possible treatment options in New Mexico we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at the hospital we have indicated: The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/cancer/cancer-info/types-of-cancer/mesothelioma

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in New Mexico. http://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html