Protests Erupt as Feds Consider Leasing Land in Northwest New Mexico
Scottsdale, AZ: The Bureau of Land Management has received 120 protests that oppose the sale of parcels of land in Northwest New Mexico for oil and gas development. Opponents of the deal state that the land is too close to areas that are considered culturally and historically important to tribal communities, including areas around the greater Chaco area. The Bureau of Land Management is currently reviewing these protests to determine whether they will affect the deal. Yet, previous protests of this kind have been unsuccessful when it comes to petitioning the federal government’s efforts to set aside areas of the Chaco region.
Chaco park in Northwest New Mexico is known for its archeological remnants, including a range of massive stone structures, kivas, and other artifacts that have been used in religious or ritualistic events of the past. The All Pueblo Council of Governors, representing 20 Native America communities, was one of the largest organizations to protest the deal, submitting a protest in early January. The group states that the federal government is abusing preservation laws that are meant to protect historic and cultural properties. Yet, oil and gas developers have pledged to work on the land in a way that will not disrupt the area’s cultural and historic value. In years past, the Bureau of Land Management has set a 10-mile buffer zone around Chaco Park, preserving the land for public and academic use. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is also working to update the department’s resource management plan as to how to best guide energy development throughout the region.
New Mexico is home to a large share of public land, including those with historic and cultural value to tribal communities. The state and federal government will need to work together in deciding how to best appropriate these lands. While Brooks Realty & Advisory Group remains impartial, these developments may determine the fate of the rest of the state’s public lands. As a leading ranchland property developer in the state, Brooks Realty & Advisory Group will be watching for the latest developments as this story continues to evolve.
