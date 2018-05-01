Number of African-American Solar Energy Employees Continues to Grow
Longmont, CO: According to a new report from The Solar Foundation, African American participation in the solar industry rose from 5.2% of the nation’s workforce in 2015 to 7.4% of the workforce in 2017. While these numbers are well below the country’s overall demographics for working-age African Americans, African Americans were the only racial group to see net gains in the solar industry since 2015. All other racial groups saw a decline in solar energy workforce participation over the last couple years. This data shows that the solar energy industry has been expanding in areas with large African American populations, including New York City, Tennessee, Washington D.C. and New Jersey. Yet, the overall health of the country’s solar energy industry appears to be in flux as other racial groups’ participation in the solar energy workforce continue to decline.
Increasing African American participation in the solar energy industry reflects the industry’s expansion to new markets, particularly those with high concentrations of African American residents. More established solar energy markets such as California and Massachusetts have seen declines in recent years, yet emerging markets in cities like New York, Washington D.C. and Memphis have seen upswings as of late, proving that solar energy expansion is far from slowing down. Yet, the industry largely remains at odds with the Trump Administration’s recent decision to impose a 30% tariff on all imported solar panels, limiting economic growth in some markets. The data from The Solar Foundation report shows other racial groups struggling to gain traction in the solar energy industry.
• The Latino population represented 16.3% of the nation’s solar energy workforce in 2014, rose to 17.2% in 2016, and dropped to 16.8% in 2017.
• The Asian population represented 7.0% of the nation’s solar energy workforce in 2014, rose to 9.1% in 2016, and dropped to 8.4% in 2017.
• Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders represented 1.3% of the nation’s solar energy workforce in 2016, only to drop to 1.2% in 2017.
As a leading solar panel installation company, Southard Solar Energy & Construction is proud to show its support for these emerging solar energy markets around the country. The company continues to do everything it can to reduce all market dependence on fossil fuels.
About Southard Solar Energy & Construction: Southard Solar Energy & Construction has been serving Colorado’s Front Range since 1987, providing homeowners and business owners throughout the state with access to solar panels, free site estimates, installation services, and information on various building and zoning permits. The company also specializes in constructing off-grid solar energy properties and energy independent tiny homes. Southard Solar Energy & Construction proudly serves Frederick, Firestone, Longmont and the surrounding areas. For more information, all interested parties can visit southardsolar.com or send a message to info@southardsolar.com.
