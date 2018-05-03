Cedar Knolls, New Jersey Chiropractor Selected to the "America's Best Chiropractors" 2018 Directory
Dr. James Farley, DC, MS, BCIM, FAAIM listed as Top Chiropractor
Dr. Farley practices at 54 Horse Hill Rd., Suite 202 in Cedar Knolls serving patients in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and other parts of the United States.
Dr. Farley received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree (DC) from New York Chiropractic College. He earned his Master’s Degree in Human Nutrition from the University of Bridgeport. He is Board Certified in Integrative Medicine and a Fellow of the American Association of Integrative Medicine. Dr. Farley is the author of "Creating Healability." He is also the Clinic Director and owner of MFC Center for Health.
Dr. James Farley is an expert in chronic and challenging immune, endocrine and neurological disorders. He is a member of the Infectious Disease Society of America, Lupus Foundation of America, International Parkinson & Movement Disorder Society, American Association of Integrative Medicine, International & American Associations of Clinical Nutritionists, International Association of Functional Neurology and Rehabilitation, and International College of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine. Dr. Farley is also a Fellow of the American Institute of Stress.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestChiropractors.com or contact Dr. James Farley, DC, MS, BA, BS, BCIM, FAAIM directly at 973-539-3311 or DrJamesFarley.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Chiropractors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only chiropractors that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Chiropractors" directory.
