SubscriberWise Executive to Congress: Honor Orlando Victims and Amend the ECOA Immediately

David Howe of SubscriberWise

David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and the highest FICO achiever in human history, implores Congress to pass the Freedom from Discrimination in Credit Act

Protections for LGBTQ are long over-due — David Howe

WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S.A., June 14, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- SubscriberWise ®, the nation's largest issuing consumer reporting agency for the communications industry and the leading provider of business rules and scoring technology in telecommunications, announced today that the company founder has personally reached out to the White House and members of Congress urging passage of the Freedom from Discrimination in Credit Act of 2015. According to SubscriberWise, passage of the bill would help to honor and respect the Orlando crime victims while increasing necessary ECOA protective provisions to include sexual orientation and gender identity categories.“Following the unspeakable tragedy in Orlando and the perpetual bias against my LGBTQ sisters and brothers, I’ve once again called on the White House and Congress to demonstrate resolve and forever enshrine into U.S. federal law expanded provisions that explicitly and conspicuously prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” acknowledged David E. Howe, president of SubscriberWise. “Passage of the Freedom from Discrimination in Credit Act would not only further symbolize our nation’s disdain for bigotry and discrimination, it would also stand as an important and lasting tribute to our fellow citizens who were senselessly and brutally maimed and murdered in Orlando.“On behalf of SubscriberWise, its nationwide member operators, contractors, vendors, and technology partners, and - in particular - its LGBTQ agents who leverage the technology everyday across this country, I urge members of Congress to muster a tiny fraction of the courage and strength demonstrated by the victims in Orlando and immediately pass this legislation at once.”“I am Pulse Nightclub…we are all Pulse Nightclub,” declared Howe!About SubscriberWiseSubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. TransUnion approved the request as part of a pilot project in 2007. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s independent cable operators ( http://www.subscriberwise.com/TransUnionJointMarketing.pdf ). Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative. The NCTC ( www.nctconline.org ) helps nearly 1000 members nationwide.SubscriberWise was founded by David Howe who is a consultant and credit manager for MCTV www.mctvohio.com ), where he has remained employed for two decades.SubscriberWise contributions to the telecom industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark.



