CTM Media Group Expands Visitor Media Network with Purchase of Best Read Guide Cape Cod

When we decided to explore a sale of our business, it was very important for us to choose a company that would uphold our commitment to quality and service. — Walter Brooks, founder of Best Read Guide

Distribution channels:

SOUTH DENNIS, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTM Media Group today announced the expansion of their visitor media network with the purchase of Best Read Guide Cape Cod, BRG Distribution and eCape , a digital publisher of travel websites as well as the daily news site CapeCodToday.com.“CTM is privileged to be able to grow on the Cape through the acquisition of such an iconic guide and exemplary distribution network”, said Peter Magaro, President of CTM Media Group. “Best Read Cape Cod is an institution and we are excited to continue its great tradition. Further, the diverse and vibrant digital properties are an ideal fit for CTM’s multi-format media network.”“We are excited to see Best Read Guide Cape Cod and eCape become part of an expanded media network that can offer a diverse range of solutions for our customers,” stated Walter Brooks, founder of Best Read Guide. “When we decided to explore a sale of our business, it was very important for us to choose a company that would uphold our commitment to quality and service, and most importantly was committed to the people and businesses of Cape Cod. We believe CTM is the ideal company to do this, as well as bring new ideas and solutions the local visitor marketing community.”CTM will continue to operate the guide, distribution services, and the digital properties with the guidance of the Brooks family, who have joined the CTM team and will continue to play an important day to day role.“We are thrilled to continue working on Best Read Guide with CTM”, said Pat Brooks, former owner of BRG. “Continuity is important for our customers, and CTM has given us the ability to deliver the best visitor guide on Cape Cod in the same manner as we have been doing for over 30 years.”For questions regarding CTM's visitor marketing services or to take advantage or CTM’s advertising opportunities call 800.888.2974, email info@ctmmedia.com or visit www.ctmmediagroup.com About CTM Media GroupCTM Media Group is one of North America's largest distributors of tourism information. Distributing over 100 million brochures last year, CTM comprehensive network includes over 13,000 brochure information displays, and over 330 award-winning touch screen kiosks.CTM’s visitor media network proactively reaches visitors when they are actively looking for fun things to do. Set in major visitor markets, CTM’s in-market distribution networks include hotels, attractions, interstate routes, convention centers, transportation centers, local businesses.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.