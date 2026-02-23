Guhuza Unveils Real-Time Connection Architecture to Accelerate Interview Velocity

Guhuza: Where your first touch should be human. Guhuza Co-Founders Ray Gertner, Ann DiFrancesco and Marc Belaiche: The team behind the Real-Time Connection Architecture and the shift toward human-to-human recruitment.

Guhuza eliminates application bottlenecks and bot fatigue by matching merit to a live video connection in under 15 minutes: moving from requirement to meeting.

We are moving the industry from Post and Pray to Press and Connect. By prioritizing real-time human conversation, we are effectively reducing the algorithmic fatigue of the modern hiring process.” — Ann DiFrancesco, Co-Founder at Guhuza

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guhuza , a developer of high-velocity hiring technology, today announced the launch of its Real-Time Connection Architecture , the engine behind its live interview marketplace . The new system is designed to replace the traditional application model by automating the sourcing, pre-screening, and scheduling phases of the recruitment cycle.Internal benchmarks indicate that the architecture allows recruiters to move from a job requirement to a live video interview in under 15 minutes. This represents a significant reduction in the industry average time-to-interview, which currently ranges from 10 to 14 days or more.“The goal of this architecture is to transform the match into the meeting,” said Ann DiFrancesco, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder at Guhuza. “By the time a recruiter enters the Live Interview Lobby, the sourcing and pre-screening tasks are completed. This allows for a direct connection with qualified, interested candidates in real-time. We are moving the industry from a model of 'Post and Pray' to one of 'Press and Connect.' By prioritizing real-time human conversation, we are effectively reducing the algorithmic fatigue and overcoming the bot-driven barriers that have come to define the modern candidate experience.”Key Features of the Real-Time Connection Architecture:VERIFIED MATCHING: The engine identifies and notifies candidates based on objective merit and intent in real-time, removing the need for manual database searches. By focusing on skill-based data, the architecture removes subjective bias from the identification process, ensuring the first touch is based on talent, while leaving the final hiring decision to the human recruiter.THE 15-MINUTE RECRUITER WIN: Recruiters bypass traditional scheduling, moving from a job requirement to a face-to-face interview in a Live Interview Lobby in under 15 minutes.THE SYNCHRONOUS CONNECTION: Upon initiating a search, the architecture identifies matches instantly and triggers interview invitations. Recruiters can continue their workflow while the platform works in the background, receiving an instant alert to initiate the live interview once a matched, interested candidate has entered the lobby.REAL-TIME CANDIDATE OPT-IN: When a match is identified, candidates receive an instant notification with full job details. Candidates review the requirements and self-confirm their interest to opt-in to the live interview. This ensures recruiters connect with talent at the peak of their intent, knowing the candidate is ready to talk about that specific role immediately.

Guhuza Core Technology: Real-Time Candidate Matching and Live Interview Demo

