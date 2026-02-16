Tone Da Boss & CHISongwriter Launch the 319 to 309 Tour Connecting Iowa and Illinois Hip-Hop Communities

319 to 309 Tour Logo

Tone Da Boss & CHISongwriter launch the 319 to 309 Tour, connecting Iowa and Illinois creatives through shared stages and shared vision.

I’m choosing collaboration over competition every time. When artists lock in together the whole scene levels up. That’s real power… building something nobody could create alone.” — Antonio Chalmers

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tone Da Boss & CHISongwriter Launch the 319 to 309 Tour Connecting Iowa and Illinois Hip-Hop CommunitiesThe Midwest’s independent music scene is getting a major cultural moment as Tone Da Boss and CHISongwriter officially announce the 319 to 309 Tour, an eight-city run bringing top artists from Iowa and Illinois together for a high-energy, collaborative concert experience. The tour travels from February 26 through March 8, highlighting regional talent, local venues, and cross-state unity through music and performance.Tone Da Boss, founder of the Iowa Music Awards and Iowa Summer Jam, joins forces with CHISongwriter, founder of Illinois’ 309 Fest, to bridge two thriving creative communities. Both organizers are respected leaders in the Midwest entertainment ecosystem, and this partnership marks a powerful new chapter in regional collaboration and artist development.The 319 to 309 Tour will feature major independent artists and rising names from both states, including Klazik, Essence W., Yung Bullet, J Weezy, Silence, and additional performers from across the 319 and 309 area codes. Each stop will spotlight hometown talent while giving touring artists exposure to new audiences, venues, and markets.Designed to elevate the DIY concert experience, the tour focuses on authentic, culture-driven events that create lasting connections between performers, fans, and businesses in every city. The initiative aims to strengthen regional music infrastructure while opening doors for artists to collaborate and expand their reach beyond state lines.Tour Dates & Venues (All Shows 6PM–10PM):Peoria — Thursday, Feb 26 @ HangoversGalesburg — Friday, Feb 27 @ Smokin WilliesMacomb — Saturday, Feb 28 @ The RitzRock Island — Sunday, March 1 @ Skylark QCIowa City — Thursday, March 5 @ GabesWaterloo — Friday, March 6 @ The LoftCedar Rapids — Saturday, March 7 @ OlympicBurlington — Sunday, March 8 @ The WashingtonEach event will run from 6PM to 10PM and feature a lineup of regional performers, vendors, and community engagement opportunities centered around music, networking, and local culture.“This tour is about unity, opportunity, and giving artists a bigger platform,” said organizers. “We’re connecting Iowa and Illinois creatives to build relationships that last beyond the stage.”Tickets for all dates are available now at linktr.ee/319to309, and fans, vendors, and sponsors are encouraged to participate in what is set to become a landmark Midwest touring experience.For press inquiries, bookings, sponsorships, or additional information, contact 319to309@gmail.com

