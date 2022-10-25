Submit Release
Had Enough of Civil Rights History and Social Justice?

Young Texas Civil Rights Activist L.E. Bennett photo from 1960

Texas Civil Rights Activist L.E. Bennett

Sharon K. Bennett photo of author and daughter of civil rights activist Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett

Sharon K. Bennett author and daughter of civil rights activist Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett

Tired of hearing the names Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Jackie Robinson, and so forth?

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable!" Remarks from the first anniversary of the Alliance for Progress, 13 March 1962”
— Former President John F. Kennedy
ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 25, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tired of hearing the names Martin Luther King (M.L.K.), Malcolm X, Jackie Robinson, and so forth? Well, I totally get where you’re coming from. Can you even recite more names than the illustrious few you hear about every year? Check this out!

The 1st Civil Rights Movement was over 50 years ago, right? With participants like Roy Wilkins, from the NAACP, Rosa Parks, M.L.K., Medger Evers, A. Philip Randolph, and John Lewis. This is the point! Those people pale in comparison to the actual names and history that exists for people of color. Unfortunately, there aren’t near enough names or stories. Consider them in a book of lost names and lives.
However, like M.L.K., Malcolm X, Medgar Evers, and Rosa Parks, it took numerous strong people to stand up, step forward and lead the fight for integration through the south. Unfortunately, too much black history has been ignored, destroyed, hidden, or simply not passed on. Every bit of that history is part of our American history.

It’s long Overdue! The revelation of a Texas Civil Rights Activist. Time to reclaim some lost history. A new book entitled—Jewel of the South; Civil Rights Biography of Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett was recently published.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the war against racism and inequality raged in America with fire, pain, and death. Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett furthered his activity past the voting booth in civil rights, spurred by the in-person speech from John F. Kennedy (J.F.K.) in front of the Alamo on September 12, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas. Through many trials, he fought systematic bigotry and successfully integrated the business behemoth of Southwestern Bell/ AT&T—putting his life and his family at risk.

These actions earned him a Political Education Award from Roy Wilkins, former president, and Rev. C.D. Owens of the NAACP. In addition, he received a certificate from the Wall of Tolerance signed by Ms. Rosa Parks and a letter for community service from Former President Clinton. All people—no longer just people of color—seek enlightenment and inspiration in books, movies, and documentaries about advocates for social justice and periods when the first civil rights movement scored profound victories for African Americans. Follow this man's remarkable journey of change

The Bullock Museum of History in Austin, Texas, determined they will open the exhibit to posthumously honor their native son in early Spring of 2023.

Secure your interview, a private book signing and/or speaking event with the author for your church membership, organization, or university while available through the author's website.

Texas Civil Rights Activist Rev. Dr. L.E. Bennett Integrated the phone company. On Amazon now!

You just read:

