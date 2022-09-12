Submit Release
Karl Peterson's "Journey to the Prize," is a New Book Release this Year

Adventure, Drama, Controversial, Inspirational, Political, Acton Packed, Riveting and Exciting.

Author Karl A. Peterson who grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey enjoys stamp collecting, hiking, reading and traveling nationally and internationally.”
— Karl A. Peterson
WANAMASSA, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's an exciting story about a young man and his best friend as the embark a dangerous adventure.

Their on a unusual mission to help his cousin in Germany who's in a bind. It's 1933 and the Nazi's are up to no good.

Under their regime, Alois Dorman is forced to work on a secret project that could lead to devastating and catastrophic consequence's.

Alois reaches out to his cousin Alex and his friend Manny Guzman in Paraguay. Realizing Alois needs their help desperately, Manny and Alex leave their home and find themselves in Espionage danger, horse riding in their effort to help Alois in anyway they can.

Author Karl A. Peterson, he opens the story seemly quietly and serene.

"It's was a beautiful morning as the Sun rose over the eastern horizon. Southern Paraguay had a beautiful rolling landscape, and the people in this area had lived off the land for generations".

It goes back to the time the Spanish ruled here. Karl's book has been Published by Newmansprings Publishing Company.

His compelling tale takes readers along as Manny, Alex and Alois strive together to complete their mission.

Will they succeed?

Readers interested in this book can purchase "Journey to the Prize," at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple I Book, Amazon, Barn's and Noble, and Thrift books.

In the past, this time period was covered fully and still popular today. In writing his story Karl A. Peterson wanted to show some unique differences.

For more information contact Newspringman Publishing at 732-243-8512.

Karl A. Peterson
Journey to the Prize
You Tube " Journey to the Prize by Karl A. Peterson "

You just read:

