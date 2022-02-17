The Black Salt Award Winning HBO Proof of Concept Moves into Development for the Feature Film
The Black Salt martial arts comic book series is coming to the big screen.
Our goal is to put a quality production together and attract some A-list talent.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Salt 30-minute proof of concept film is a sweeping tale of action and adventure based on a comic book series entitled Black Salt- The Last Heroes Left, that won the Cinemax Urban Action Showcase and received a licensing deal with HBO. The story is an epic thriller merging the world of modern-day espionage and political intrigue with the ancient world of martial arts.
— Creator- Owen Ratliff
Ratti Entertainment LLC funded the production of the proof-of-concept film through a successful crowd funding campaign. The film will be used to show potential investors, distributors, actors and sponsors the following characteristics: action sequences and plot devices that highlight the uniqueness of the story and its production value. Our story begins in the past, Yu Bai Shek loses Kali’s trail in Tokyo and instead locates Mei's young daughter HUAN LI. Together, they encounter a young African American boy and his mother just as they’re assaulted by common street thugs. The Shaolin master saves the boy, but the mother tragically dies from an accidental knife stab to the heart. Filled with compassion, Master Yu Bai Shek resolves to raise and train the newly orphaned boy Sam along with Huan Li.
The franchise includes, Apparel Line, Comic Books, Toys, Animated Series, Video Games, TV series and Feature Film Trilogy. The Black Salt proof of concept film and comic book series is a prequel to the 3D arena fighting game. The Black Salt Coreuption fighting game will be released on Steam and have deals with Nintendo, Xbox, and Sony PlayStation.
Ratti has received several minimum guarantee offers and is in talks with a brand integration company that wants to assist in creating new revenue streams using advertising dollars by building brand messages organically into the existing storyline. These opportunities give the production company a means to expand its budget with funds that never need to be repaid. Ratti’s goal in development, besides an excellent script is to build the brand through social media, our NFT collection and the Black Salt metaverse world.
