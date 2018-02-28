CCP combines real-time shipment monitoring with blockchain
CCP has announced its LPWAN shipment monitoring and blockchain initiative for perishable food industry supply chains.
CCP Technologies (ASX:CT1)MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 28, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCP Technologies Limited (ASX:CT1) – a listed public company on the Australian Securities Exchange specialising in B2B Internet of Things (IoT) solutions – has announced its low-powered wide-area-network (LPWAN) Shipment Monitoring and Blockchain initiatives for the perishable food industry and supply chain.
When perishable products are shipped, temperature control is critical. If a temperature breach occurs at any point along the supply chain, product quality can be irreparably impacted. Legacy data loggers (widely used in transport) do not provide a real-time preventative management tool and do not facilitate information collection and sharing across highly fragmented supply chains.
Michael White, Executive Director and CEO of CCP said:
“It’s quite clear participants in perishable food supply chains need a better solution to underpin the chain of responsibility. Shipments valued in the millions can be lost or delayed as breaches are investigated, which results in supply interruptions, negative customer impact and risk to product safety.”
A Food Cold Chain Optimisation Report from May 20171 has suggested that by improving food condition monitoring in Australia’s cold chain, a 5% reduction in food waste would result in a $1 billion annual saving.
Referring to this report, Mr White said:
“The main constraint highlighted in the Food Cold Chain Optimisation Report was supply chain lack of access to ubiquitous low-cost monitoring through LPWAN. CCP has a growing customer base in the food industry using our low-cost WiFi and LPWAN monitoring solutions for insitu environments. Our shipment monitoring solution will leverage the company’s existing Sigfox, NB-IoT and LTE Cat M1 smart tags”.
CCP is poised to commence shipment monitoring trials with a major supermarket chain in Australia. It not only opens the door to a very large market opportunity, it also lays the foundation for our Blockchain development.
Mr White said, “Globally, food companies are looking to use Blockchain to improve their ability to monitor the temperature conditions for perishable foods to ensure quality control and extend shelf life. We anticipate strengthening our blockchain capabilities to drive related initiatives.
By participating in the CCP Blockchain, our customers will be able to enter into smart contracts which are supported by business rules for product monitoring, breach alerts, product acceptance and product payment. Our new shipment smart tag complements our Blockchain initiative.
With a global shortage of blockchain developers with real depth of experience and skills, we are leveraging existing relationships and partners with organisations like Microsoft to expand our blockchain activities.”
CCP specialises in rapidly creating solutions to leverage IoT technologies, big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). The product management team comprises 45 staff, including experienced blockchain developers. In-house technical expertise spans hardware design, firmware and software development. From concept to creation, CCP delivers contemporary solutions to a growing customer base in Australia, North America and Southeast Asia.
About CCP Network
CCP offers a critical control point management system in Australia, North America, and has an emerging presence in Singapore. Critical control points are the points in a supply chain where a failure of standard operating procedure has potential to cause serious harm to people, business reputations and the bottom line. Standard critical control points include temperature, energy, environment (e.g. air and water quality, pH, chemicals, noise, acoustics and gases) and movement.
CCP captures data using Smart Tags (sensors) and an advanced IoT network. Data is delivered to the company’s big data cloud platform where it is analysed to deliver business intelligence. Customers access this information through web and mobile dashboards, and receive real-time alerts via SMS, email and push notifications.
The Company’s first target market is the food industry, where food safety regulation, energy savings and waste reduction drives adoption of automated temperature monitoring.
For further information on the CCP Solution, visit: www.ccp-network.com
Reference:
1. Australian Alliance for Energy Productivity (A2EP), 22 May 2017, FOOD COLD CHAIN OPTIMISATION: Improving energy productivity using real time food condition monitoring through the chain, see https://www.airah.org.au/Content_Files/Industryresearch/05-17-A2EP_Cold_Chain_Report.pdf
Michael White | Executive Director & CEO
CCP Technologies Limited
+61 (0) 412 799 232
