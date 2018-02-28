Boost Oxygen Makes Appearance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Boost Oxygen’s name is covered up by the label “OXYGEN” as it was not a paid endorser, but the patented mask, size and shape of the can is clearly Boost Oxygen’s Large size canister.
This continues a pattern of similar unsolicited appearances on Fox’s American Idol, NBC’s Today Show, Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, Khloe Kardashian’s “The Secret Must Have In My Gym Bag”, US Weekly with Reba McEntire and many other mainstream media shows.
Though funny in nature, Boost Oxygen’s appearance highlights its mission- to make limited, non-medical quantities of Supplemental Oxygen accessible and affordable to anyone, virtually anywhere, for many different reasons.
“We’re always excited to randomly see celebrities featuring our Boost Oxygen,” says C.E.O. and Co-Founder Rob Neuner. “It helps to validate our all-natural product and educate new potential consumers to our presence.”
Founded in 2007, Boost Oxygen is the global leader and most trusted source of limited quantity Oxygen canisters. Each Large canister contains 10 Liters of 95% Pure Oxygen (normal atmosphere at sea level contains 21%). It is ubiquitous in the mountain towns of Vail, Aspen, Telluride, Breckenridge and Park City, as tourists enjoy the all-natural remedy from the altitude.
It is equally well known to professional athletes (NFL and NHL teams have adopted), fitness enthusiasts, senior citizens, hangover sufferers, and to so many other sectors that find limited quantity Supplemental Oxygen useful, helpful and beneficial. Manufactured exclusively in the United States, it is also exported all over the world.
Oxygen simply helps. Boost Oxygen makes Oxygen accessible, here.
“Help is Here.”
Rob Neuner
Boost Oxygen
203-331-8100
email us here