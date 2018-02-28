MAHENDI™ Supports Safe Motherhood at GBK's Pre-Oscars Luxury Celebrity Gifting Suite

BASIC Collection Polished Silver Necklace from MAHENDI, as gifted at GBK's Pre-Oscars Gifting Suite

In celebration and support of safe motherhood around the world, MAHENDI™ to showcase bespoke jewelry, candles at GBK Pre-Oscars Luxury Celebrity Gifting Suite.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAHENDI™ (www.mahendiprojects.com) is pleased to announce its participation, in association with The Artisan Group®, in GBK’s Pre-Oscars Luxury Celebrity Gifting Suite. The gifting suite takes place March 2-3, 2018 at an exclusive location in Beverly Hills, California.

The decision to participate in GBK’s Pre-Oscars Gifting Suite was an opportunity for MAHENDI to connect with influencers and press while showcasing its cause related products. In a statement MAHENDI founder Tera Herman notes, "With the current climate in America and specifically, Hollywood, we chose to gift and display items that would show our solidarity with women everywhere while sharing our mission, our products and raising awareness for the organizations we support."

Those stopping by The Artisan Group exhibit will quickly become acquainted with MAHENDI's thoughtfully designed products that benefit Every Mother Counts and the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence against Women (UNTF). Each product is centered on the MAHENDI symbol, which reflects the company's commitment to safeguarding women and infants. The four points of the symbol represent clarity, wisdom, strength and grace; four powerful words that make up the MAHENDI mantra.

In their display, MAHENDI showcases a variety of bespoke/handcrafted jewelry and candles that raise women's and maternal health awareness, in style.

From their Artisan Collection, the Tibetan Prayer necklace and coordinating bracelets are sure to upgrade any outfit. Both pieces feature a collection of, matte, burnt red, Tibetan agate beads, rudraksha seeds and organic, Ethiopian beads accompanied by a 14K Gold Vermeil MAHENDI Symbol. This set was uniquely designed with specific stones that are known to heal and protect the wearer.

Men's/Unisex bracelets, made with lava rock, bronzite and grey wood beads and anchored by an oxidized sterling silver MAHENDI bead, provide a bold alternative look and can be worn alone or stacked together.

As the centerpiece around the display, the Hope necklace represents a collaborative design between Tera Herman and Rusty Miller, of MJ Christensen Diamonds. A true statement piece, the sterling silver MAHENDI symbol pendant is set with 61 diamonds and 4 square cut citrines. The citrine stones were chosen for their orange color, which is the color the UN has designated to represent Ending Violence against Women.

As part of The Artisan Group's sought after swag bag, celebrities and VIPs will be gifted a Luxury Candle. Hand poured in small batches, these soy/coconut blend candles were inspired by the MAHENDI Mantra. Scents include Clarity, Wisdom, Strength, Grace, and Hope.

"Our wish," said Tera in a statement, "is to become a symbol of safe motherhood worldwide. We want to grow our business to a level where we can work with domestic abuse shelters, single moms, and other women to teach them candle making skills as a way for them to safely transition, heal, and engage in something larger than themselves."

Select members of the press will receive a signature medium length (18 inch long) Polished Silver Necklace from the Basic Collection. The necklace, perfect for layering or wearing solo, will complement a simple, white tee or upgrade that little black dress to create the ultimate classic look. Every Basic necklace is anchored by the MAHENDI symbol, reminding the wearer of their guiding force.

MAHENDI Luxury Candles, the Basic Collection and other handcrafted products can be ordered online at www.mahendiprojects.com. A portion of each Luxury Candle and HOPE necklace purchase benefits the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence against Women. This means more programs can be awarded grants that will help to prevent and end violence against women and girls because every woman has the right to lead a violence-free life. Learn more about their mission by clicking here. All other products benefit Every Mother Counts, a non-profit organization dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere.

To learn more about MAHENDI, visit www.mahendiprojects.com and contact them by email using the contact button at the top right of this press release. Follow MAHENDI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@mahendiprojects).

For more information about The Artisan Group, visit www.theartisangroup.org.

ABOUT MAHENDI

MAHENDI Projects (www.mahendiprojects.com) was born out of a shared desire to make a difference in the world. Realizing that together, they could do more, six women fused their talents and experiences to create this fashionable cause. We offer thoughtfully designed jewelry that celebrates and supports safe motherhood initiatives worldwide. Our mission is to raise global maternal health awareness…in style.