Leading Sanibel Real Estate Firm, John Gee & Company Realtors, Announces New Kinzie Island Listing

John Gee & Company Realtors' new Kinzie Island listing is one of the few Sanibel homes for sale offering both direct canal and beach access.

SANIBEL ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent Sanibel real estate firm, John Gee & Company Realtors, recently added a prime Kinzie Island listing to its wide real estate offering. The custom-built home, which is located at 519 Kinzie Island Court, boasts canal access with a community boat dock, a three-car garage and beautiful architectural details.

Kinzie Island is an exclusive luxury gated community on the east end of Sanibel with only 21 homes. This private community offers residents access to a community lap pool, clay tennis courts, pickle ball court, beach cabanas as well as a boat dock.

"Very rarely do we see a listing with so many exclusive features in such a coveted location," says Ann Gee of John Gee & Company Realtors. "Kinzie Island is one of the most luxurious and private gated communities on the island. Sanibel homes for sale with this ideal location and beautiful layout don't usually last very long," Gee continues.

519 Kinzie Island Court is on a small cul-de-sac within the desirable Kinzie Island community. Listed at $1,275,000, the home was built in 1991 and offers deeded beach access with a short two-minute walk to one of Sanibel's most private beaches. With more than 3,000 sq. ft. of living space, this expansive three-bedroom home also features vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main living areas.

Built in traditional beach house stucco style, this newly listed home is accessible off of East Gulf Drive on Sanibel. The master suite offers French door access to the home's expansive second-story sundeck.

"Custom details like a curving stair-case entry, an oversized two-story back patio area and a kitchen island with a built-in range make this home truly unique. From beautiful ceiling inlays to custom built shelving, no details were missed in the design of this luxurious Sanibel Island home for sale," says Gee.

About John Gee & Company Realtors: The Gee Family team of realtors includes John Gee Sr., his wife, Ann, and son John Jr. As a family-run business, John Gee & Company Realtors values the relationships they build with customers to make the process of buying and selling a home an enjoyable one. The founder of the brokerage, John Sr., has more than 40 years of experience in the Captiva and Sanibel real estate market. Learn more about John Gee & Company Realtors at www.johngeerealty.com.