BluePay Partners with ID TECH to Offer Integrated EMV Processing Solution

BluePay and ID TECH announced the release of an integrated EMV processing solution.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluePay, a leading gateway and payment technology provider, along with ID TECH, a designer and manufacturer of a wide range of payment products and components, announced the release of an integrated EMV processing solution that seamlessly operates with the existing Virtual Terminal or any BluePay hosted or merchant payment form using ID TECH's patent-pending Augusta S reader.

"Merchants who manually enter credit card information into a Virtual Terminal or hosted payment form, can now lower their chargeback liability by using an inexpensive, efficient and simple way to accept EMV chip cards," said Jeff Punzel, Senior Product Manager at BluePay. "The Augusta S offers industry-compliant instant EMV readiness without the need for a complex terminal-based solution. All capabilities are built into the payment gateway, avoiding direct integrations to EMV devices."

Certified for use with the BluePay Payment Gateway, the Augusta S reader is a user-friendly "plug and play" solution offering EMV compatibility and a magnetic stripe reader, with no need for driver software.

BluePay's certification of the Augusta S with First Data brings a cost-effective EMV solution to merchants of all sizes, in a simple-to-use and compact form. As a PCI-certified SRED (secure reading and exchange of data) device, Augusta S meets the industry's highest standards for security.

"Merchants will appreciate Augusta's simplicity, low cost, and super-fast processing time," said ID TECH's Product Manager, Vince Steffano. "Just plug in the Augusta and it works; there's no setup. It's one of the fastest and smartest EMV devices on the market!"

About BluePay: BluePay, a First Data company, is a leading provider of technology-enabled payment processing for merchants in the United States and Canada. Through physical POS, online, and mobile interfaces, as well as CRM and ERP software integrations, BluePay processes business-to-consumer and business-to-business payments while providing real-time settlement, reporting, and reconciliation, along with robust security features such as tokenization and point-to-point encryption. BluePay is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, with offices in Chicago, Maryland, New York, Oxford and Toronto. For more information, follow BluePay on Twitter, or visit www.bluepay.com.

About ID TECH: ID TECH is a world-recognized leader in the design and manufacture of secure payment solutions, ranging from PCI-certified PIN-entry devices, state-of-the-art contactless/NFC payment devices to EMV and Magstripe readers. For more than 30 years, ID TECH has built a reputation based on technical excellence, innovation, and a commitment to superior customer service. Headquartered in Cypress, California, USA (with additional engineering centers in Fremont, California, Shanghai, China and Taoyuan City, Taiwan), ID TECH is an industry leader in delivering payment solutions across the globe.

For more information about ID TECH, please call 1-800-984-1010 or visit www.idtechproducts.com.

About First Data: First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The company's 24,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world's largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 2,800 transactions per second and $2.2 trillion per year.