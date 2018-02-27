TEAM NUVISION LAUNCHES ANOTHER AMAZING HOTLIST SERVICE TO GIVE ITS BUYERS THE ULTIMATE ADVANTAGE IN THE MARKET

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Ranked #1 The Most Reviews and Endorsements from Local Home Owners in zillow - Southern California Real Estate Market

FIRE SALES ARE A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO GET THE BEST DEALS IN THE MARKET & RUDY KUSUMA IS BRINGING THIS INNOVATION WITH NO COST, NO OBLIGATION

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California’s leading real estate service, Team NuVision has released another amazing hotlist called ‘FIRE Sale Hotlist’ for the aspiring buyers who wish to become homeowners. Fire Sales are an unfortunate event for a seller because they are caused by sudden life tragedies such as loss of a job, a death of a loved one or a divorce. However, these same fire sales are a great opportunity for the buyers as they can get fantastic deals and the Rudy Kusuma Homeselling Team is helping buyers find those deals with its amazing database.

“For an average homebuyer, these deals are elusive because the selling mostly takes place before the property ever hits the market.” Said Rudy L. Kusuma of the Team NuVision, while talking about the Fire Sales in Southern California. “Our new free service automatically searches out and downloads a current list of all such properties day in and day out and we are using this database to help our valued clients.” He added. This free service will give buyers the ultimate advantage over other buyers in the marketplace.

According to Rudy Kusuma, this is an absolutely no cost, no obligation service and it automatically gets the buyer plugged into the most current list of area Fire Sales. Moreover, the price range and interests of the buyer such as the location of the property are also automatically adjusted to get them the best deals available. However, the buyer has to act quickly in making the decision to buy that property before someone else capitalizes on the situation.

To take advantage of this amazing free Fire Hotlist Service, simply click the link www.teamnuvision.net/gp_firesale OR call 626-789-0159

To read the reviews of Rudy L. Kusuma, please visit his Zillow page: www.zillow.com/profile/rudylk/

Rudy Lira Kusuma Real Estate Broker License 01820322