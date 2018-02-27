Manhattan Edit Workshop Announces Emmy Winning Editor Kelley Dixon, ACE as Its Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop Continues to Host the Best Editors in the Industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, digital-training destination for post-production and content creators is proud to announce our upcoming Artist in Residence for our class starting March 2nd will be Emmy award winning editor Kelley Dixon, ACE.** Kelley will be visiting with our Six Week Students to discuss her long and distinguished career, give students insight into her process, and to screen and give feedback on student’s projects.

Kelley Dixon, ACE got her start in post-production in multiple capacities in the editing room on the features "Reservoir Dogs" and "Good Will Hunting" as well as TV's "Without a Trace," and "Revelations". Kelley got her big break after many long years as an assistant when her editor, Lynne Willingham, cut the "Breaking Bad" pilot and she became the series' second editor. She's been nominated for four ACE awards and six Emmys - winning one Emmy in 2013 - for her work on "Breaking Bad.'

Kelley also edited on HBO's "Luck," Showtime's "Shameless," AMC's "The Walking Dead," "Halt and Catch Fire," "Preacher," and the "Breaking Bad" spin-off, "Better Call Saul." She is currently working on the feature film The Goldfinch directed by John Crowley.

About MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Course

The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers in one comprehensive, six-week course all of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors. No other program guarantees more time in the classroom or more working on one’s own computer. The Six Week Intensive Course will take students through each program as they work on various real-world projects to illustrate the distinct strengths and nuances of each NLE. MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive is also the only course of its kind that allows students to choose the footage they want to edit on the platform they prefer.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Course also is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

MEWShop is also proud to continue its successful intern referral program created in conjunction with iTV America, the production powerhouse known for producing Pawn Stars and other hit television series. Upon completion of Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Six Week Intensive Course,” students will be given the opportunity to apply for the paid editorial internship – via resumes and work samples – through which they will continue their editing training, working on iTV America shows.*

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop begins on March 5th, 2018 and held Monday through Friday from 10AM – 5PM. For more information on MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit: https://www.mewshop.com/six_week_workshop/overview/

.

*Manhattan Edit Workshop cannot guarantee students will be hired or granted an interview as a result of the Six Week Intensive Workshop. **Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.