Tarps Now® Announces New Drain Tarps for Hurricane and Storm Related Disaster Recovery Construction

Company offers Tarps used for Fresh Water Capture and Filtering for EmergenciesSTEVENSVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stevensville, MI, February 27, 2018 - The human body can go up to 21 days without food. Water, though, is a different story. It’s estimated that under average temperature conditions, you could go without water for about 100 hours, but your body will begin to dehydrate quickly. Fortunately, during an emergency, if you are prepared with mesh tarps and drain diverter tarps, you can begin water harvesting to prevent dehydration. Using the heat of the sun, drainage tarps and a few other common objects, you can extract capture drinkable water from condensation, rainwater and the ground’s moisture, then begin the process of disaster recovery using Construction Tarps to protect critical infrastructure and buildings.
Dig a hole in the ground about two to four-feet deep. Choose a place that won’t be shaded, as you need the heat from the sun as part of the still to collect water. Put the water container in the center of the hole. If you have access to cut vegetation, place it around the container. Provided the ground is damp, you don’t need vegetation, but leaves and other foliage will have more moisture to collect. If you have a drinking tube, place it in the container to allow you to access the water without disrupting your solar still.
Cover the hole with the tarp. Weigh the edges down with rocks. Seal the edges with mud or stones. In the center of the tarp, place a small stone that will create a funnel-like shape. This allows the water to drain into the container. The sun heats the ground and foliage, which makes the water evaporate. It collects on the bottom of the tarp, then drains into the container. Wait a few hours. Collect the water. If a drinking tube was unavailable, lift the edge of the tarp to get the container. Place another container in the hole and collect more water.
Use the same technique with drain tarps to capture rainwater and purify it before drinking. Rainwater harvesting is a very useful method of water recovery. As an alternative to solar heat, you could use a heat source like a fire to heat the liquid. Collect the resulting evaporation on a tarp over a drinking container. In extreme cases, you can use that method to purify urine, sea water or even contaminated water.
Knowing how to extract moisture from the ground or from harvesting rainwater can be a game changer during an emergency situation whether you’re camping or during a natural disaster. The right drainage tarp provides shade and shelter, but it can also be used for water diversion to have drinking and washing water until help arrives.
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps and covers, mesh tarps, vinyl tarps and divider curtains. As specialists in custom, canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded, for every project, large or small.
