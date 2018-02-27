Chaitanya Cherukuri to give free lecture on successful marketing
Most business owners understand the importance of successful marketing.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many, however, are "not capitalizing on" the possibilities made available to them, or so says Chaitanya Cherukuri.
"Boost your business," says the experienced marketer, "by improving your marketing game."
Texas-based Chaitanya Cherukuri insists that business owners, both locally and further afield, are failing to utilize the opportunities which have been put before them, especially online.
"It's not all about newspaper adverts or distributing leaflets any longer," says Cherukuri.
In fact, he says, it hasn't been about that for the last two decades or more.
"We're living in a digital age, not an analog one," he laments. "Amazon is coming up on its 25th birthday, and still some businesses are relying almost entirely on outdated, traditional marketing methods. To be competitive, in 2018, you need to up your marketing game, especially online."
Chaitanya Cherukuri isn't entirely dismissive of traditional marketing, however. "It has its place," he admits, "but it's not where the money is."
It's with this in mind that Cherukuri plans to host a free lecture on successful marketing, focusing predominantly on online marketing activity.
"I'll show how much more cost effective a smarter, more streamlined approach to marketing can be for businesses of all sizes," he promises of the free lecture. "It'll mostly cover online marketing activity, but I'll touch on a number of offline methods, too."
Chaitanya Cherukuri will cover email marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, and what's known as "pay per click" advertising, through sites like Google and Facebook, he says.
The lecture will also touch on search engine optimization, A/B testing, mobile-focused marketing, and the importance of clear and concise branding, among other topics.
"Marketing is about much more than it used to be," says Cherukuri. "It can be time-consuming, too, so I'll also run through the benefits of automation, which can be a huge help in running a successful marketing campaign when time constraints limit you."
"People should also realize," he goes on, "that it needn't be expensive. It's as much about being creative as it is about spending huge amounts of money."
Cherukuri promises to debunk a number of online marketing myths and simplify the process of building a successful campaign.
"I'll keep it simple," he says. "I want the lecture to appeal to a broad range of business owners, with all levels of understanding. I'll make sure that everyone can follow what's being discussed, and will offer to simplify things if people are struggling to keep up."
Details of Chaitanya Cherukuri's lecture on successful online marketing, which will be offered to all interested parties in the San Marcos area, will be made available soon.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here