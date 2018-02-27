Tribal and Native American artifacts from prehistoric to modern times will be in Helm Auction's April 14th online sale

Prehistoric clay pot effigy of a human head from the Southeastern U.S., 6.5 inches tall (est. $1,000-$3,000). Native American handmade Chemehuevi basket, crafted circa 1920s in the Colorado River area (est. $1,000-$3,000). Native American handmade Mission basket from the San Diego area, circa 1920s (est. $1,000-$2,000). Navajo rug weaving, an early 20th century wool example, woven in New Mexico, 58" by 39" (est. $300-$600). Carved cedarwood and paint whale figure, circa 1920s, from Haida in northwestern Canada (est. $500-$1,000).

Over 450 lots of tribal and Native American artifacts, spanning multiple categories and continents, will come up for bid in the Spring Fling online auction.

We have two extremely well-made Native American handmade baskets – a Chemehuevi basket and a Mission basket from right here in San Diego. The local basket is one of the rarest baskets I’ve seen.” — Craig P. Helm, Sr.