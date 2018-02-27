Tribal and Native American artifacts from prehistoric to modern times will be in Helm Auction's April 14th online sale
Prehistoric clay pot effigy of a human head from the Southeastern U.S., 6.5 inches tall (est. $1,000-$3,000).
Native American handmade Chemehuevi basket, crafted circa 1920s in the Colorado River area (est. $1,000-$3,000).
Navajo rug weaving, an early 20th century wool example, woven in New Mexico, 58" by 39" (est. $300-$600).
Over 450 lots of tribal and Native American artifacts, spanning multiple categories and continents, will come up for bid in the Spring Fling online auction.
The auction features American Indian art, prints and paintings, prehistoric and pre-Colombian antiquities from North, Central and South America and Europe, to include arrowheads, axes, discoidals, birdstones, pipes, celts, masks, carved figures and other stone tools, plus a collection of stone artifacts from the midwestern United States and California, and Western collectibles.
Also offered are Native American and Mexican crafts, such as baskets, Navajo weavings, Pueblo pottery, beadwork, kachina dolls, silver and stone jewelry; 20th century Native American and Mexican jewelry; African artifacts, to include walking sticks, speakers’ staffs, masks, bronze sculptures and beadwork; and Polynesian artifacts, like sculptures, war clubs and shell artifacts.
“I’m excited to see how well the pre-Colombian items do in this sale, especially lots 66 and 76, the quartz crystal mask and the quartz crystal bowl,” said Craig P. Helm, Sr., president and auctioneer of Helm Auction. “I’ve come across many interesting crystal artifacts in the past and these two pieces are some of the best I’ve seen in all my years. I expect the bidders will agree.”
Both the mask and the bowl are Mayan in origin, from Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, and were pulled from out the same 1960s-era California collection. The mask is in overall good, as-found condition and measures 6 ¾ inches by 5 inches (est. $500-$1,500). The bowl is considered to be in very good condition and it measures 4 ½ inches by 4 ¼ inches by 2 inches (est. $400-$800).
Mr. Helm continued, “We also have two extremely well-made Native American handmade baskets – lot 215, which is a Chemehuevi basket, and lot 208, a Mission basket from right here in San Diego. The local basket is one of the rarest baskets I’ve seen. Again, bidders will respond.”
Both baskets are museum-quality and would be handsome additions to anyone’s collection. The Chemehuevi basket, crafted circa the 1920s in the area of the Colorado River, is made of willow and devil’s claw and has an estimate of $1,000-$3,000. The Mission basket, also circa 1920s, is made from juncus and willow. It’s expected to bring $1,000-$2,000. Both are in good condition.
A prehistoric clay pot effigy of a human head, discovered in the Southeastern United States and standing 6 ½ inches tall, is estimated to realize $1,000-$3,000 and comes with a certificate of authenticity from Helm Auction, Inc. Also, a circa 1960s Hopi (Arizona) frog woman pot made of clay and paint, quite rare and in good condition, 8 inches tall, should gavel for $600-$1,200.
Navajo rug weavings are a big hit with collectors, because they’re so beautiful and display so well. The auction includes an early 20th century wool Navajo example, woven in New Mexico with ten crosses in the image area, 58 inches by 39 inches (est. $300-$600); and a circa 1950s weaving made of wool and dye, woven in Arizona, 24 ½ inches by 30 ½ inches (est. $200-$450).
A nicely carved cedarwood and paint whale figure, crafted around the 1920s in Haida (in northwestern Canada), 10 inches tall by 8 inches wide, in good condition, should command $500-$1,000. Also, a prehistoric knob-top pestle, made of basalt and found along the Columbia River, 10 inches tall and in good condition, is a nice showpiece and should garner $300-$600.
An early 20th century Benin (French-speaking west African nation, near Nigeria) cat figure with snakes made from a fine bronze alloy, 7 ½ inches tall and with good patina, carries a pre-sale estimate of $300-$900; while a Senufo (Ivory Coast of Africa) double Kpelle figure (also made from a bronze alloy), standing 13 inches tall and boasting nice patina, should bring $250-$650.
Also sold will be a pre-Columbian Olmec (Veracruz, Mexico) jade plaque with nice polish, 5 ½ inches by 3 ½ inches (est. $300-$900); a pre-Columbian Aztec stone skull, possibly alabaster, from Mexico City, 4 ½ inches by 6 ½ inches (est. $250-$750); and an early 20th century Yoruba (Nigerian) royal beaded crown made of cloth and glass beads, 19 inches tall (est. $200-$600).
