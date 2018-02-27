FREDERICKSBURG VIRGINIA REALTOR® TINA M. KEENE EARNS THE ESTEEMED MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

I dearly love our Military. The Military is ingrained in every core of my existence. I am so very proud of my father and son with their Military Service.” — Tina M. Keene

Born in Washington, D.C., Tina graduated from Crossland Vocational High School in Temple Hills, Md. She says, “I trained to be a Hairdresser and I wanted to be one since I was 5 years old. I’d go to the Salon with my mom and I was so in awe of the beautiful transformation of the women who came in with one look and left with an entirely different look. One day, my mom’s Hairdresser asked me, ‘What would you like to do when you grow up?’ I said, ‘I want to be a Hairdresser!’ She looked at my mom and said, ‘We need to talk about this!”



Tina never wavered from her dreams. In order for her to attend Crossland, she had to meet certain criteria of good grades and behavior. Only one student was chosen, and it was Tina. She says, “I enjoy making people happy. There is nothing more satisfying to me than to see that I’ve made a difference in someone’s day.”

Tina’s father, Fred A. Minetto Jr., Retired in 1967 as a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, served during the Korea and Vietnam era. When he was stationed in DC in the early 1950’s, he then met and married Tina’s Mom, Lidarae Cox.

When Tina was little, her family was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Tina says, “I thought it was great growing up in a Military family. In fact, I wanted to join the Military myself, but my Dad being the very protective Italian-Irish dad he was preferred that I not enlist, because he felt women weren’t respected very well in the Military back then. I wanted my father’s approval, so I didn’t join. I just erased it from my mind.”

As a child, Tina developed a passion for Singing from the time she first saw ‘The Beatles’ on The Ed Sullivan Show. “I learned to sing harmony by listening to their music and to this day singing harmony is truly my favorite.”

Tina’s family moved back to the DC Area from Texas and Tina continued her passion with music. “It was a crossroad in my life.” She says, “I played the violin and took piano and voice lessons, and in my teens, my main interest was Vocal Music. I sang Alto and although I loved to Sing, I contemplated the reality of it, and realized that most musicians were starving, and I wasn’t going to be that person.”

Tina got married and had three sons; Jason, Christopher and Brandon. Jason graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He now works for the Department of Defense (DoD) as an auditor. Christopher is an Army Veteran who served 8 years, honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant, 4 deployments with 3 to Iraq. Tina recalls, “Chris deployed to Iraq with his Unit in 2005, 5 months after Basic Training. I was very worried because of the circumstances in Iraq at the time. He lost his Comrades who trained with him in an IED attack and Chris could have been with them the day they were killed. When he came back, he went straight to the tattoo parlor and tattooed every one of their initials on his arm. He now works for the Army as a Contract Specialist. My son Brandon went to sheet metal school and got his Journeyman’s license and works in administration. I’m so proud of all of my boys!”

While employed at the Salon where she worked, Tina chose to be trained to work as a Bartender and Server for the 1st Colonial Beach Bikefest in 2014 at ‘High Tides on the Potomac’ ~ a restaurant that her dear friend, Vickie Coffman owned. She truly admired Vickie, who was such an innovator. She says, “Vickie always thought that I’d be great in Real Estate, when I told her I wanted to pursue it. I went to Real Estate school to get my license, the class and test were very difficult, but Vickie really encouraged me. I was thrilled when I passed the test as was Vickie. Very sadly she was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer in May of 2016 and died in January of 2017.”

Tina and her Children’s father divorced and went their separate ways and she wanted to get back into music, especially Christian music. In church, she was in a praise band and realized an acquaintance from high school, Steve “Smurf” Keene, was the drummer in the same band at the time. A friendship developed, they fell in love and married in 2011. Steve is the General Manager of the Stonewall Harley-Davidson store in Orange, Virginia.

As a Real Estate agent, Tina believes that 99.9 % of the business is communication. “It’s so important to talk with your clients, consult with them and really listen to what they are saying. You must find out what their needs are and condition yourself to be a servant – not a seller – in a commissioned based industry.”

Tina was very excited to earn her MRP Certification. It was her first Certification earned in Real Estate. “I dearly love our Military. The Military is ingrained in every core of my existence. I am so very proud of my father and son with their Military Service. Before my dad died, I asked him how he liked the Military. He said, ‘Oh, I loved it! It was the best time of my life.’ and I will never forget that as long as I live. I cherish and honor the opportunities that I now have to assist our Veterans in the homebuying process.”

Tina serves the communities of Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Orange, Locust Grove, King George, Dahlgren, Colonial Beach, Montross, Warsaw, Tappahannock, and Hague.

