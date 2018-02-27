NJPEC Announces Franklin S. Abrams, Ph.D., J.D. as Innovation Forum Guest Speaker

Franklin S. Abrams, Ph.D., J.D., NJPEC Innovation Forum Guest Speaker www.njpec.com

March Dinner & Networking Event for Packaging Professionals Provides Expert Insight on Protecting Innovation from the Beginning

We look forward to an informative talk and fun networking event to kick-off the NJPEC event season. Members, non-members and packaging students are all encouraged to attend.” — Steve Fischbein, President, NJPEC

WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Packaging Executives Club (NJPEC) is pleased to announced its Innovation Forum guest speaker will be Franklin S. Abrams, Ph.D., J.D., of Springut Law PC. His presentation on “Protecting Innovation from the Beginning” will take place on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at The Manor in West Orange, NJ stating at 6:00 p.m.

In his NJPEC Innovation talk Mr. Abrams will outline the basics of Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, and Trade Secrets. He will also discuss the role of different Intellectual Property Rights in protecting innovations and creativity.

Mr. Abrams is a partner in the intellectual property law boutique of Springut Law PC. He has over 20 years of legal practice in intellectual property law and focuses his practice on patent law with an emphasis on Biotechnology, Consumer Products, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and the Chemical Arts. He has extensive experience preparing and prosecuting patent applications and drafting opinions concerning patentability of inventions and validity, non-infringement, and enforceability of patents.

Mr. Abrams also has experience providing freedom-to-operate analysis, drafting agreements relating to intellectual property and technology, litigation support, and conducting due diligence investigations that often involve evaluating patent portfolios and technology for business transactions.

He holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the State University of New York at Oneonta, an M.S. in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and a J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. He is admitted to the New York State Bar and is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He is a member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

The NJPEC Innovation Forum is open to all members as well as non-members and packaging students. Tickets include an open bar, buffet dinner, dessert, coffee, and ample networking time. There will also be product innovation displays from NJPEC sponsors, members and other packaging companies.

To reserve tickets visit: http://www.njpec.com/innovations-2018.html. Questions about the Innovation Forum tables email: efischbein@justpackaging.com

###



New Jersey Packaging Executives Club (NJPEC)

Founded in 1962, NJPEC is an organization of packaging professionals from all disciplines in the industry, who share information and hands-on business experience. The culture of NJPEC is comfortable, collaborative and professional; creating an environment of learning, and business networking. Members invest their time, skills and knowledge to strengthen the packaging industry with talent and innovation. Numerous scholarship programs and mentoring opportunities are offered to support those entering the packaging field. The members of NJPEC are shaping the future of packaging. For more information visit: www.njpec.com