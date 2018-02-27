John Smith Insurance Agency Announces Safe Driving Tips in the Wake of Recent Snowstorm

John Smith works for John Smith Insurance Agency which provides auto insurance in Colorado Springs. Affordable rates and superior service for all home, auto and business/commercial insurance needs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The snowstorm which hit much of Colorado during the weekend of January 21st had a major impact on drivers. Officials recommended that drivers stay home unless it was a necessity for them to be out. Hazardous driving conditions were the result of the snowstorm which created blizzard conditions in certain areas. John Smith Insurance Agency, a provider of auto insurance in Colorado Springs, stresses the importance of safety for those who must drive in these situations.

For this particular storm, traction and chain laws were in place for drivers on much of I-70. What this means is that cars must have either chains on their tires or at least snow tires. Otherwise, only four-wheel drive vehicles should be out on the roads. An accident alert was also issued for drivers, which encourages drivers who are involved in minor accidents to exchange information on insurance policies with other drivers but to not call the police if there is no injury involved. It allows those first responders to respond to more serious emergencies.

When a snowstorm like the one on January 21st is predicted, drivers should stay home if possible. If they must go out, John Smith of John Smith Insurance Agency says it’s important to be prepared. "If you haven't driven in the snow before or through a snowstorm, I don’t recommend starting in this kind of situation," he says. Teen drivers or those who have just had their driver's license for a few months should stay off the road. Even experienced drivers can become disoriented quickly and drive off the road in blizzard-like conditions.

Being prepared for driving in these conditions comes well before the weather event hits an area, Smith explains. "Make sure your car is prepared for this kind of weather," he says. The vehicle should have a full tank of gas before drivers venture out, and the windshield wipers should be working with enough wiper fluid. Tires and brakes should be in good shape and all lights in working order. It is also important to have supplies on hand in case the vehicle becomes trapped in the snow. A blanket can keep a person warm if they cannot go anywhere. Food and water are also essential. It is a good idea to carry a shovel and sand or cat litter to help tires gain traction if the vehicle is stuck in the snow. For those drivers who must get out in bad weather, Smith advises them to let someone know where they are going and when they are leaving. "If you don't arrive on time, at least someone will know to look for you," he explains.

Even though it is best to stay off roads in weather conditions like what occurred recently in Colorado, the next best thing is to be prepared. Make sure the vehicle can handle the roads and have emergency items on hand to help a person get through the storm if they cannot get to their destination.