Protein Ingredients Market 2018 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2021

Market Insights

Global protein ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The market is segmented on the basis of source and applications. Sources include animal and plant sources. Animal sources dominate the market compared to the plant source. Animal sources include egg, diary, whey and other protein ingredients. Animal proteins are highly beneficial in building muscles and good health. Whey proteins are used as health supplements and functional foods. Plant proteins are gaining more popularity and market share. Plant proteins consist of low fat and cholesterol. Soy proteins dominate the plant proteins market. Non soy proteins are also gaining popularity and more research and development is going to discover more plant sources and products. Genetically modified foods are proving to be a good source of proteins.

Food and beverages are the largest market segment. Protein ingredients are widely used in food items, drinks and functional foods. Cosmetics, health supplements, cosmetics and infant food are the major segment in the market. Regionally, North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1509642-global-protein-ingredients-market-research-and-analysis-2015-2021

