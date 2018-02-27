Sleep Aid Market 2018 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sleep Aid Industry

Latest Report on Sleep Aid Market Global Analysis & 2021 Forecast Research Study

Market Insights

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2016-2021, owing to rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of sleep disorders. Increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, excessive usage of digital devices is also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period. However, patient safety concerns and risks of side effects of sleep disorder medication are some of the inhibiting factors in this market.

Geographical Insights

With rapidly ageing population, North America leads the market due to rising healthcare investments and government initiatives are fuelling the growth of Sleep Aid Market in this region. However APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures and increasing patient awareness.

Competitive Insights

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2385664-global-sleep-aid-market-research-and-analysis-2015-2021

The key players in the global Sleep Aid market include Apnex Medical, Braebon Medical, Cadwell Laboratories, Carefusion Corporation, Compumedics, Devilbiss Healthcare Llc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Ge Healthcare, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Invacare Corporation,Koninklijke Philips, Merck & Co., Natus Medical Incorporated, Pfizer, Resmed, Sanofi, Sleepmed, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Teva Pharmaceutical.

Market segmentation

The market segmentation on the basis of sleep disorders include insomnia, sleep apnea, sleep walking, narcolepsy and restless legs syndrome. The market is segmented on the basis of products that include sleep laboratories, specialty mattresses and pillows, medications and sleep apnea devices (diagnostics and therapeutics). The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

The Report Includes Following Segments:

Global Sleep Aid Market Research And Analysis, By Sleep Disorder, 2015–2021 ($ Million)

1.1. Global Insomnia Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.2. Global Sleep Apnea Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.3. Global Narcolepsy Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.4. Global Sleep Walking Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

1.5. Global Restless Legs Syndrome Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

Global Sleep Aid Market Research And Analysis, By Products, 2015–2021 ($ Million)

2.1. Global Sleep Laboratories Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.2. Global Specialty Mattresses And Pillows Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.3. Global Medication Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.3.1. Global Prescription Based Drugs Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.3.2. Global Otc Drugs Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.3.3. Global Herbal Drugs Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.1. Global Diagnostic Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.1.1. Global Actigraphy Systems Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.1.2. Global Polysomnography (Psg) Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.1.3. Global Respiratory Polygraph Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.1.4. Global Single Channel Screening Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2. Global Therapeutic Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.1. Global Adaptive Servo Ventilation (Asv) Systems Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.2. Global Airway Clearance Systems Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.3. Global Positive Airway Pressure (Pap) Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.4. Global Oral Appliances Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.5. Global Oxygen Devices Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

2.4.2.6. Global Others Market Research And Analysis, 2015-2021 ($ Million)

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2385664-global-sleep-aid-market-research-and-analysis-2015-2021

Some points from table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. GAP ANALYSIS

2.3. HISTORICAL ANALYSIS

2.4. CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.5. PIPELINE ANALYSIS

2.6. ANALYST INSIGHT

2.6.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.6.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.6.3. CONCLUSION

2.7. REGULATION

2.7.1. DRUG AND DEVICE REGULATIONS

2.7.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.7.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.7.1.3. CHINA

2.7.1.4. INDIA

2.7.1.5. REST OF THE WORLD

MARKET DETERMINANTS

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING INCIDENCES OF SLEEP DISORDERS SUCH AS SLEEP APNEA

3.1.2. INCREASE IN GERIATRIC POPULATION

3.1.3. STRESSFULL LIFESTYLE

3.1.4. EXCESSIVE USAGE OF DIGITAL DEVICES

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. SIDE EFFECTS OF SLEEP AID MEDICATIONS

3.2.2. PATENT EXPIRY OF SLEEP DISORDER DRUGS

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym