Solar PV Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Hanwha, Sharp, First Solar, SunPower, Solar Frontier, Solarworld
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Solar PV Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2025”
PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Solar PV Market 2018
Global Solar PV market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Hanwha
Sharp
First Solar
Kyocera Solar
SunPower
REC Group
Solar Frontier
Solarworld
NSP
SoloPower
Yingli
Trina Solar
Canadian Solar
Jinko Solar
JA Solar
ReneSola
Shunfeng
Chint Group
Hareonsolar
Eging PV
Risen Energy
HT-SAAE
CSUN
Hanergy
BYD
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Solar PV in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Crystalline Silicon Solar PV
Compound Type Solar PV
Other Solar PV
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential
Commercial
Ground Station
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Solar PV Market Research Report 2018
1 Solar PV Market Overview
2 Global Solar PV Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Solar PV Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Solar PV Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Solar PV Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Solar PV Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Hanwha
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Hanwha Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Sharp
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Sharp Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 First Solar
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 First Solar Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Kyocera Solar
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Kyocera Solar Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 SunPower
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 SunPower Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 REC Group
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 REC Group Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Solar Frontier
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
………..
8 Solar PV Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Solar PV Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
..…..Continued
