Blood Testing Market worth USD 65,464.3 Million by 2026 : Polaris Market Research

Blood Testing Market is expected to grow from USD 52,316.1 Million in 2017 to 65,464.3 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market study published by Polaris Market Research,The Global Blood Testing Market is anticipated to reach USD 65,464.3 Million by 2026 from USD 52,316.1 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Rapidly increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as bacterial and viral diseases and other disorders such as HIV, cancer, thyroid, and genetic disorders have increased the adoption of blood testing. The increasing dependency of physicians on blood-based diagnosis to ensure rapid, reliable and effective treatment regimens, the growth in ageing population, spiraling demand for blood donations, rising awareness about the safety of donated blood and exponential increase in the number of POC testing are the major factors increasing the growth of the Blood Testing Market. However, lack of skilled labor and increase in the cost of testing are some restraints limiting the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, market expansion in under-developed countries, spiraling awareness among patients about home diagnostic tests, self-testing products, and research and development for developing new testing technologies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in near future.

The major market players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, bioMérieux SA, Biomerica Inc., Bruker Corporation, Nanosphere Inc., Nipro Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Trinity Biotech PLC.

This report covers the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Geographically, North America dominates the global blood testing market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China accounts for the majority share of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Several factors governing the growth in this region include increasing ageing population, rising standard of consumers, large patient pool, high disposable income, increasing health awareness, and improving medical facilities.

Key Take-away

• On the basis of test, the glucose testing segment holds the major share of the market.

• Based on the product type, the instruments segment is currently leading the market, while reagents and kits are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

• Based on end-users, laboratory testing, and hospitals together dominate the global market; however, POC testing is anticipated to undergo the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Segment – 1. By Test Type

1.1 Glucose testing

1.2 Lipid Profile

1.3 Liver function tests

1.4 Prostate specific antigen

1.5 Hormones

1.6 BUN

1.7 High-sensitivity C-reactive protein

1.8 Thyroid stimulating hormone

1.9 Serum nicotine/cotinine

1.10 Others

Segment – 2. By Product Type

2.1 Instruments

2.2 Software and Services

2.3 Reagents & Testing Kits

Segment – 3. By End-users

3.1 Laboratory

3.2 Hospital

3.3 Point of Care (POC) testing

3.4 Blood banks

Segment – 4. By Geography

4.1 North America

4.1.1 U.S.

4.1.2 Canada

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 UK

4.2.3 Russia

4.2.4 Rest of Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Brazil

4.4.2 Mexico

4.5 Middle East & Africa



