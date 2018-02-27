Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market worth 148.9 Billion USD by 2026

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market is expected to grow from USD 88.2 billion in 2017 to USD 148.9 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

According to a new market study published by Polaris Market Research, The Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market is anticipated to reach USD 148.9 Billion by 2026 from USD 88.2 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

An active pipeline is the major driving force behind the growth of the mAbs market. The surge in the prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, rising demand for personalized medicines, and the increasing awareness among medical professionals and patients about the latest medical therapies further augment the market growth. The other factors supplementing market growth include favorable government policies and increased research and development activities in the fields of biomedicine and genetic engineering among others. The growth of the mAbs market is limited by high costs of manufacturing, quality control and patient compliance, and mono-specificity of mAbs. On the other hand, newer therapeutic targets such as central nervous system, novel methods of drug delivery and price correction provide multiple opportunities for market growth.

The major players in the market include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lily & Co., AstraZeneca, Amgen, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Bayer AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Novo Nordisk A/S.

In terms of geography, North America holds the major share of the global mAbs market. This report covers the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA. In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority share in the global monoclonal antibody (mAb) market due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, whereas Latin America is anticipated to be the fastest growing region. This swelling growth is attributed to the relatively cheaper costs of labor and infrastructure, presence of major several market players in this region and rapidly increasing research and development activities.

Key Take-away

• Based on product type, fully human mAbs dominates the market in 2018.

• On the basis of Production System, the mammalian cell culture segment was the leading segment in terms of

revenue and would continue to do so in the forecast period.

• Based on Indication, the cancer segment was leading segment in terms of revenue in 2017 and would continue to do so in the forecast period.

• The primary care segment holds the major share of the market share in 2017.

Market Segmentation

Segment – 1. By Product Type

1.1 Fully Human

1.2 Murine

1.3 Chimeric

Segment – 2. By Production System

2.1 Mammalian Cell Culture

2.2 Microbial Fermentation

Segment – 3. By Indication

3.1 Cancer, Inflammation

3.2 Cardiovascular diseases

3.3 Transplant Rejection

3.4 Respiratory

3.5 Infectious diseases

Segment – 4. By Technology Platforms

4.1 Transgenic-Mouse

4.2 Antibody Drug Conjugate

4.3 Phage-Display

Segment – 5. By Target Mechanism of Action

5.1 CGRP

5.2 HER2, CTLA4

5.3 TNF alpha

5.4 EGFR, VEGF

5.5 Anti CD

5.6 Anti IL

5.7 IgGs

5.8 PD-1/PD-L1

Segment – 6. By Care Delivery Setting

6.1 Primary Care

6.2 Specialty Care

Segment – 7. By Routes of Administration

7.1 Subcutaneous

7.2 Intravenous

Segment – 8. By Drug Types

8.1 Branded Biologics

8.2 Biosimilars

Segment – 9. By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 U.S.

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 UK

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Rest of Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 South Africa

9.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

