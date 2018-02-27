United Arab Emirates Duty-Free Retail : New Players are Entering the Market in Recent Time

United Arab Emirates Duty-Free Retail

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Arab Emirates Duty-Free Retail

Overview

Retail Sales of Duty-Free Retail in the United Arab Emirates: Market Size, Growth and Forecast to 2021. Provides detailed historic and forecast statistics on retail sales from 2011 to 2021 taking place at "UAE Duty-Free Retail" for each Sector at Market level. However, delivered wholesale sales are not included.

The Market level analytics are provided for the following product Sectors: Clothing & Footwear, Electricals, Food & Grocery, Health & Beauty & Other, where ever applicable.

Click here for sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2879436-retail-sales-of-duty-free-retail-in-the-united-arab

Major Highlight of Report

The Research study Defines "UAE Duty-Free Retail" as Retail stores where health and beauty products are the main footfall drivers and account for the majority of sales. Includes beauty and cosmetics specialists, drug stores, pharmacists, health stores and opticians.

This report offers an extensive market research covering the retail industry in UAE. The report acts as an essential tool for companies active across the UAE’s retail industry and for new players considering entering the market. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 United Arab Emirates Duty-Free Retail Sales

2.1 Duty-Free Retail Sales

2.1.1 Duty-Free Retail Sales, 2011–21

2.1.2 Duty-Free Retail Sales by Sector, 2011–21

3 United Arab Emirates Clothing & Footwear Retail Sales through Duty-Free Retail, 2011–21

3.1 Clothing & Footwear, 2011–21

3.2 Clothing & Footwear Retail Sales by Segments, 2011–21

3.2.1 Accessories, 2011–21

3.2.2 Clothing, 2011–21

3.2.3 Footwear, 2011–21

4 United Arab Emirates Electricals Retail Sales through Duty-Free Retail, 2011–21

4.1.1 Electricals, 2011–21

.Continued

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2879436-retail-sales-of-duty-free-retail-in-the-united-arab



About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)