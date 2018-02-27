Health and Beauty Stores in Canada : Market by Growth, Trend and Demand Forecast To 2021

Health and Beauty Stores in Canada

Overview

Retail Sales of Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores in Canada: Market Size, Growth and Forecast to 2021 provides detailed historic and forecast statistics on retail sales from 2011 to 2021 taking place at "Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores" for each Sector at Market level. However, delivered wholesale sales are not included.

The Market level analytics are provided for the following product Sectors: Clothing & Footwear, Electricals, Food & Grocery, Health & Beauty & Other, where ever applicable.



Major Highlight of Report

The Research study Defines "Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores" as Retail stores where health and beauty products are the main footfall drivers and account for the majority of sales. Includes beauty and cosmetics specialists, drug stores, pharmacists, health stores and opticians.

This report offers an extensive market research covering the retail industry in Canada. The report acts as an essential tool for companies active across the Canada’s retail industry and for new players considering entering the market. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Canada Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores Retail Sales

2.1 Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores Retail Sales

2.1.1 Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores Sales, 2011–21

2.1.2 Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores Retail Sales by Sector, 2011–21

3 Canada Clothing & Footwear Retail Sales through Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores, 2011–21

3.1 Clothing & Footwear, 2011–21

3.1.1 Accessories, 2011–21

4 Canada Electricals Retail Sales through Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores, 2011–21

4.1.1 Electricals, 2011–21

4.1.2 Household Appliances, 2011-21

5 Canada Food & Grocery Retail Sales through Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores, 2011–21

5.1 Food & Grocery Retail Sales, 2011–21

5.2 Food & Grocery Retail Sales by Segments, 2011–21

5.2.1 Drinks, 2011–21

5.2.2 Food, 2011–21

.Continued

