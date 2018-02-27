Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

This report studies the global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Description

This report studies the global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 

Nordic Cold Storage 
Biotec Services International 
FedEx 
DB Schenker 
United Parcel Service of America Inc 
Deutsche Post DHL 
TNT Express 
CEVA 
World Courier Management 
Marken 
GENCO

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Bio-Pharmaceutical Storage 
Bio-Pharmaceutical Sorting 
Bio-Pharmaceutical Distribution

Market segment by Application, Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics can be split into 
Ground Transportation 
Shipping 
Air Transport

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 
1 Industry Overview of Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics 
1.1 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Overview 
1.1.1 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Type 
1.3.1 Bio-Pharmaceutical Storage 
1.3.2 Bio-Pharmaceutical Sorting 
1.3.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Distribution 
1.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Ground Transportation 
1.4.2 Shipping 
1.4.3 Air Transport

2 Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Nordic Cold Storage 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Biotec Services International 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 FedEx 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 DB Schenker 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 United Parcel Service of America Inc 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Deutsche Post DHL 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 TNT Express 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 CEVA 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 


