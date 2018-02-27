Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

3M

Dow Corning

Henkel

Momentive

Permatex

Selleys

PPG Architectural Coatings

Sika Group

WEICON

Bostik

DAP Products Inc.

Henry

Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC

ITW Polymers Sealants

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Silicone-based Sealant

Silicone-based Adhesives

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction Industry

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents

Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Research Report 2018

1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone

1.2 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Silicone-based Sealant

1.2.4 Silicone-based Adhesives

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Segment by Application

1.3.1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Adhesive, Sealant and Silicone Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

