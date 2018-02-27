Global Bacillary Dysentery Drugs and Companies Pipeline Review H1 2018

Bacillary Dysentery Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Pipeline Review H1

PUNE , INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

Shigella Infections (Shigellosis) is an intestinal disease caused by bacteria known as shigella. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Predisposing factors include eating contaminated food, age, international travelers and homosexual men. Treatment includes antibiotics.

Report Highlights

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) - Pipeline Review, H1 2018, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3010376-bacillary-dysentery-shigellosis-pipeline-review-h1-2018

The Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase II, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 2, 3 and 3 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages comprises 2, 3 and 2 molecules, respectively.

Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Scope

- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) (Infectious Disease).

- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

- The pipeline guide evaluates Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) (Infectious Disease)

Reasons to buy

- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) (Infectious Disease).

- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.

- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) (Infectious Disease) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Table of Content: Key Points

List of Tables

List of Figures

Introduction

Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) - Overview

Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) - Therapeutics Development

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes

Products under Development by Companies

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) - Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Akthelia Pharmaceuticals Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Immuron Ltd

Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals AG

Protein Potential LLC

Bacillary Dysentery (Shigellosis) - Drug Profiles

(shigella + typhoid) vaccine - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

AKT-10081 - Drug Profile

Product Description

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3010376-bacillary-dysentery-shigellosis-pipeline-review-h1-2018

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts