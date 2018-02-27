Functional Food and Beverage Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
Global Functional Food and Beverage Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 111 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Global Functional Food and Beverage market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Coca-Cola
Dannon
General Mills
Kellogg
Kraft Heinz
Nestle
PepsiCo
Red Bul
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
Living Essentials
MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation)
SlimFast
Yakult USA
PowerBar
The Balance Bar Company
T.C. Pharma
Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Functional Food and Beverage in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Dairy Products
Bread
Grain
Sports Drinks
Energy Drinks
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Adult
Children
Old Man
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Research Report 2018
1 Functional Food and Beverage Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Food and Beverage
1.2 Functional Food and Beverage Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Dairy Products
1.2.4 Bread
1.2.5 Grain
1.2.6 Sports Drinks
1.2.7 Energy Drinks
1.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Segment by Application
1.3.1 Functional Food and Beverage Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Adult
1.3.3 Children
1.3.4 Old Man
1.4 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Functional Food and Beverage (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Functional Food and Beverage Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Coca-Cola
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Dannon
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Dannon Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 General Mills
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 General Mills Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Kellogg
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Kellogg Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Kraft Heinz
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Nestle
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Nestle Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 PepsiCo
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Red Bul
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Red Bul Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
