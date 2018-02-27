Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Functional Food and Beverage Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Functional Food and Beverage Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 111 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global Functional Food and Beverage market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Coca-Cola 
Dannon 
General Mills 
Kellogg 
Kraft Heinz 
Nestle 
PepsiCo 
Red Bul 
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group 
Living Essentials 
MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation) 
SlimFast 
Yakult USA 
PowerBar 
The Balance Bar Company 
T.C. Pharma 
Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company 

 

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3027848-global-functional-food-and-beverage-market-research-report-2018

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Functional Food and Beverage in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Dairy Products 
Bread 
Grain 
Sports Drinks 
Energy Drinks 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Adult 
Children 
Old Man

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3027848-global-functional-food-and-beverage-market-research-report-2018

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Research Report 2018 
1 Functional Food and Beverage Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Food and Beverage 
1.2 Functional Food and Beverage Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Dairy Products 
1.2.4 Bread 
1.2.5 Grain 
1.2.6 Sports Drinks 
1.2.7 Energy Drinks 
1.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Functional Food and Beverage Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Adult 
1.3.3 Children 
1.3.4 Old Man 
1.4 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Functional Food and Beverage (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global Functional Food and Beverage Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Coca-Cola 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Dannon 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Dannon Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 General Mills 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 General Mills Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Kellogg 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Kellogg Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Kraft Heinz 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Nestle 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Nestle Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 PepsiCo 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Red Bul 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Red Bul Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 

 ………..CONTINUED

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Science, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Taiwan International Travelers Visitation, Spending Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024
Luggage Carts Market Segmentation, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2018 to 2023
Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022
View All Stories From This Author