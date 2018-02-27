Galley Equipment Market 2018 Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Galley Equipment Industry

Global Galley Equipment Market is valued at $5.28 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2015 to 2022. The crucial drivers for market growth are growing demand for aircraft and light-weight galley equipment. Moreover, factors such as demand for galley customization as per customer’s preferences, and rise in modular galley are also impacting the market growth. Increasing demand for comfort and ease in various ships and aircrafts has fostered the demand for state-of-the-art galley equipment. Moreover, growing demand for ships and aircrafts for leisure and commercial purposes has a direct influence on demand for galley equipment all over world. Even though it has huge applications, the growth of galley equipment market faces a few hurdles. Growing popularity of low-cost carriers for various commercial and personal purposes has restricted the market growth. Moreover, companies in this market face a steady challenge of plummeting weight and size of galley equipment.

Some of the key players in the market include Aerolux Limited, Air Cabin Engineering Inc, Almaco Group, Aluminox S.A, B/E Aerospace, Bucher Leichtbau AG, Diehl Aerospace, Diethelm Keller Aviation PTE Ltd, GN Espace, Jamco Corporation, Jeitek, Kangli Far East Pte Ltd, Loipart AB, Meili Marine USA, National Marine Suppliers, Zodiac Aerospace and R & M Group.

Growing opportunities like modular and customized galley equipment has made the market profitable in recent years. Top-most companies in this market seek to offer galley equipment particularly designed and developed to meet specific requirements. Furthermore, companies focus on providing wide-ranging galley set-up with complete functional and storage capacities. The retro fit segment commands the overall market, and is anticipated to exhibit a similar trend over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has been experiencing robust growth in the aviation and marine industry over the past few years. This is primarily fostered by growing demand for new aircraft deliveries and rise in marine fleet in the region, which, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth. This growth can be due to the rise in government spending in developing naval forces and growing disposable income of population in emerging countries, such as India and China. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Galley Types Covered:

• Twin Aisle

• Single Aisle

• Business general aviation

Galley Inserts Types Covered:

• Aviation

o Electric Galley Inserts

o Non-electric Galley Inserts

• Marine

o Electric Galley Inserts

o Non-electric Galley Inserts

Applications Covered:

• Aviation

o Narrow Body Aircraft

o Wide Body Aircraft

o Very Large Aircraft

o Business General Aviation

• Marine

o Commercial

o Defense

• Other Applications

Fits Covered:

• Line

• Retro

• Custom Fit

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

