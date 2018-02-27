Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Algae DHA Market 2018-2025: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Algae DHA Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Algae DHA Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 119 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global Algae DHA market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

DSM 
Lonza 
Cellana 
JC Biotech 
FEMICO 
Runke 
Bioco 
CABIO 
Fuxing 
Huison 
Kingdomway 
Amry 
Yuexiang 
Keyuan 

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Algae DHA in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
DHA powder 
DHA oil 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Infant Formula 
Nutritional Supplements 
Food & Beverage 
Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Algae DHA Market Research Report 2018 
1 Algae DHA Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Algae DHA 
1.2 Algae DHA Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Algae DHA Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Algae DHA Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 DHA powder 
1.2.4 DHA oil 
1.3 Global Algae DHA Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Algae DHA Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Infant Formula 
1.3.3 Nutritional Supplements 
1.3.4 Food & Beverage 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Global Algae DHA Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Algae DHA Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Algae DHA (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Algae DHA Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Algae DHA Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Algae DHA Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 DSM 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Algae DHA Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 DSM Algae DHA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Lonza 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Algae DHA Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Lonza Algae DHA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Cellana 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Algae DHA Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Cellana Algae DHA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 JC Biotech 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Algae DHA Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 JC Biotech Algae DHA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 FEMICO 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Algae DHA Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 FEMICO Algae DHA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Runke 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Algae DHA Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Runke Algae DHA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Bioco 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Algae DHA Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Bioco Algae DHA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 CABIO 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Algae DHA Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 CABIO Algae DHA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

