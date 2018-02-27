Global Lime Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Lime Industry

Global Lime market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. The factors that are influencing the market growth include rapid urbanization, reviving construction sector, increasing utilization in refining purpose and rising demand from end use industries. However, sluggish demand for steel, ecological hazards of limestone mining and declining limestone reserves are the factors hampering the lime market. The growing demand for limestone in production of cement and various other chemicals that are used in production of day-to-day products are creating growth opportunities. Environmental uses are likely to be the fastest-growing applications during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global market include Graymont, Minerals Technologies, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime, Carmeuse, Okutama Kogyo, Sibelco Australia, Schaefer Kalk, Omya, Imerys and Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

In 2015, Slaked/Hydrated lime has a higher consumption share as it is used in many eco friendly applications such as wastewater treatment and water desalination. On the other hand, quicklime is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific leads the market globally with the significant market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR. In APAC, China is the major producer and highest revenue generator of lime.

Products Covered:

• Slaked/Hydrated lime

• Quicklime

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Agriculture

• Construction

• Environmental Applications

• Mining and Metallurgy

• Water treatment

• Other Applications

