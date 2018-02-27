Surgical Microscope Market Estimated to reach USD 1,740.4 Million by 2026

Surgical Microscope Market is expected to grow from USD 610.3 million in 2017 to USD 1,740.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market study published by Polaris Market Research, the global Surgical Microscope Market is anticipated to reach USD 1,740.4 million by 2026 from USD 610.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries amongst medical personnel and patients, due to smaller incisions, lesser blood loss, and more accurate and faster recovery are the major factors fuelling the surgical microscope market growth. In addition, increased ageing population requiring surgeries for various age-related diseases, rapidly increasing patient pool of cancer, neurological, and cardiovascular disorders, growing awareness about vision and eyesight and dental care, along with the spiraling number of out-patient facilities are further supplementing the market growth. In addition, technological advancements, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, rapidly improving healthcare facilities and infrastructure, and wider adoption of microscopes in surgeries are propelling the market growth. However, high costs associated with its adoption mainly in developing economies and limited technical knowledge are expected to hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, novel fields of application and emerging markets in developing countries provide numerous opportunities for growth.

The key players profiled in the global surgical microscope report are Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, Takagi Corporation, Seiler Precision Microscopes, Topcon Corporation, Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Haag-Streit Surgical, Olympus Corporation, Accu-scope, Inc., Novartis AG, Danaher Corporation, Labomed Microscopes, and Prescott’s Inc.

In terms of geography, North America holds the major share of the global surgical microscope market. This report covers the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The surgical microscope market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the forecast period. The rest of Asia-Pacific segment holds the majority share of the market in this region, whereas China is anticipated to be the fastest growing country. This spiraling growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the presence of major several market players in this region, improving medical facilities and infrastructure, increasing awareness about over-all wellness and rising per capita healthcare expenditure.

