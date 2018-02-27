Polyols Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Polyols Industry

Global Polyols Market is valued at $19.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $35.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2015 to 2022. The market growth is mainly driven by increase in construction, furniture & interiors and industries across the world. Polyols are one of the major elements of polyurethane foams. Rising refrigerator manufacturers demand and building & construction industry are boosting the market. The volatility in cost of raw materials is hindering the market growth. Manufacturing of bio-based polyols provide ample opportunities in this market.

Asia-Pacific has the largest market share accounting for around 35% of the global market. Flexible Foam is presently the leading consumer of polyols. The flexible foams (polyurethane) provide strength, comfort and energy absorption. The mechanical force of these foams is extremely compressive and its strength allows less-density insulating cores to be faced with moderately thin aluminium or steel. Rising demand of polyether polyols from polyurethane foam market which improve applications in fittings and bedding industry is driving the global market.

Some of the key players in the market include Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Vertellus Specialties Inc, Stepan Company, Shandong Dongda Chemical Industry Co Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Recticel S.A, Perstorp Ab, PCC Rokita SA, Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co. Ltd, Lonza Group, Invista B.V, Huntsman Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, DuPont, Dow Chemicals, COIM S.P.A, Chemtura Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, Bayer AG and BASF SE.

Product Types Covered:

• Polyester Polyols

• Polyether Polyols

Applications Covered:

• Coatings

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Elastomers

• Polyurethane

o Semi rigid foam

o Rigid Foam

o Molded foam

o Flexible Foam

• Other Applications

o Synthetic lubricants

o Surface active agents

o Reaction Injection Molding (RIM)

o Inks

o Defoamers

o Castings

o Binders

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical

o Breath mints

o Chewing gum

o Cough medicines

o Other Pharmaceutical

• Personal care

o Toothpaste

o Perfumes

o Mouthwash

o Make-up

o Lotions

o Deodorants

• Footwear

• Food and Beverage

o Syrups

o Frozen desserts

o Cookies

o Candies

o Other Food and Beverage

• Electrical & Electronics

• Transportation

• Construction

• Automotive

• Other End Users

o Furniture

o Packaging

o Carpet backing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some points from table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

Continued…….

