UHMWPE Sheet Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Global UHMWPE Sheet Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018

"This report studies the UHMWPE Sheet market, Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE or UHMW), is a kind of thermoplastic polyethylene chemical materials, which has high molecular weight over 1.5millon as usual. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene offers a unique combination of wear and corrosion resistance, low friction surface, and impact strength. 
At present, most of the processing of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene sheet using sintering molding method, but also the plunger extrusion is low popularity."

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the UHMWPE Sheet in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications. 
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Rochling Group 
Quadrant Plastics 
Qiyuan Plastics 
Wefapress 
Artek 
TSE Industries 
Murdotec Kunststoffe 
Curbell Plastics 
GEHR GmbH 
CPS GmbH 
Okulen 
PAR Group 
Sekisui Seikei 
Anyang Chaogao 
Mitsuboshi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Low Range 
Medium Range 
High Range

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Transport 
Conveyor Systems and Automation 
Mechanical and Plant Engineering 
Water Treatment 
Food Industry 
Other

 

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

1 Market Overview 
1.1 UHMWPE Sheet Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Low Range 
1.2.2 Medium Range 
1.2.3 High Range 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Transport 
1.3.2 Conveyor Systems and Automation 
1.3.3 Mechanical and Plant Engineering 
1.3.4 Water Treatment 
1.3.5 Food Industry 
1.3.6 Other 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Rochling Group 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 UHMWPE Sheet Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Rochling Group UHMWPE Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 Quadrant Plastics 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 UHMWPE Sheet Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Quadrant Plastics UHMWPE Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3 Qiyuan Plastics 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 UHMWPE Sheet Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Qiyuan Plastics UHMWPE Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 Wefapress 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 UHMWPE Sheet Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Wefapress UHMWPE Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5 Artek 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 UHMWPE Sheet Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Artek UHMWPE Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

 Continued…….

