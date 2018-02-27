UHMWPE Sheet Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Wise.Guy.

"This report studies the UHMWPE Sheet market, Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE or UHMW), is a kind of thermoplastic polyethylene chemical materials, which has high molecular weight over 1.5millon as usual. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene offers a unique combination of wear and corrosion resistance, low friction surface, and impact strength.

At present, most of the processing of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene sheet using sintering molding method, but also the plunger extrusion is low popularity."

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the UHMWPE Sheet in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rochling Group

Quadrant Plastics

Qiyuan Plastics

Wefapress

Artek

TSE Industries

Murdotec Kunststoffe

Curbell Plastics

GEHR GmbH

CPS GmbH

Okulen

PAR Group

Sekisui Seikei

Anyang Chaogao

Mitsuboshi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Range

Medium Range

High Range

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transport

Conveyor Systems and Automation

Mechanical and Plant Engineering

Water Treatment

Food Industry

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 UHMWPE Sheet Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Low Range

1.2.2 Medium Range

1.2.3 High Range

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Transport

1.3.2 Conveyor Systems and Automation

1.3.3 Mechanical and Plant Engineering

1.3.4 Water Treatment

1.3.5 Food Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Rochling Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 UHMWPE Sheet Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Rochling Group UHMWPE Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Quadrant Plastics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 UHMWPE Sheet Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Quadrant Plastics UHMWPE Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Qiyuan Plastics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 UHMWPE Sheet Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Qiyuan Plastics UHMWPE Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Wefapress

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 UHMWPE Sheet Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Wefapress UHMWPE Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Artek

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 UHMWPE Sheet Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Artek UHMWPE Sheet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

