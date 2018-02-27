PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Drinking Water Industry Sales,Supply and Consumption 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”.

Description:

In this report, the global Drinking Water market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Drinking Water in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Drinking Water market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nestle

Danone

Fiji

Coca Cola

Roxane

Pepsico

Gerolsteiner

Ferrarelle

VOSS

Hildon

Icelandic Glacial

Penta

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Suntory

AJE Group

Ty Nant

Master Kong

Nongfu Spring

Wahaha

Cestbon

Evergrand Spring

5100 Tibet Spring

Ganten

Blue Sword

Kunlun Mountain

Quanyangquan

Laoshan Water

Dinghu Spring

Watsons

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bottle Size: < 0.7L

Bottle Size: 0.7-1.5L

Bottle Size: 1.5-5L

Bottle Size: >5L

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Artesian Water

Distilled Water

Mineral Water

