Drinking Water Industry Sales,Supply and Consumption 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Drinking Water Industry Sales,Supply and Consumption 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”.
Description:
In this report, the global Drinking Water market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Drinking Water in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3019209-global-drinking-water-market-research-report-2018
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Global Drinking Water market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Nestle
Danone
Fiji
Coca Cola
Roxane
Pepsico
Gerolsteiner
Ferrarelle
VOSS
Hildon
Icelandic Glacial
Penta
Mountain Valley Spring Water
Suntory
AJE Group
Ty Nant
Master Kong
Nongfu Spring
Wahaha
Cestbon
Evergrand Spring
5100 Tibet Spring
Ganten
Blue Sword
Kunlun Mountain
Quanyangquan
Laoshan Water
Dinghu Spring
Watsons
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Bottle Size: < 0.7L
Bottle Size: 0.7-1.5L
Bottle Size: 1.5-5L
Bottle Size: >5L
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Artesian Water
Distilled Water
Mineral Water
Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3019209-global-drinking-water-market-research-report-2018
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Global Drinking Water Market Research Report 2018
1 Drinking Water Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drinking Water
1.2 Drinking Water Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Drinking Water Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Drinking Water Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Bottle Size: < 0.7L
1.2.4 Bottle Size: 0.7-1.5L
1.2.5 Bottle Size: 1.5-5L
1.2.6 Bottle Size: >5L
1.3 Global Drinking Water Segment by Application
1.3.1 Drinking Water Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Artesian Water
1.3.3 Distilled Water
1.3.4 Mineral Water
1.4 Global Drinking Water Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Drinking Water Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Drinking Water (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Drinking Water Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Drinking Water Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……
7 Global Drinking Water Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Nestle
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Drinking Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Nestle Drinking Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Danone
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Drinking Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Danone Drinking Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Fiji
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Drinking Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Fiji Drinking Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Coca Cola
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Drinking Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Coca Cola Drinking Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Roxane
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Drinking Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Roxane Drinking Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Pepsico
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Drinking Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Pepsico Drinking Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Gerolsteiner
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Drinking Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Gerolsteiner Drinking Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Ferrarelle
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Drinking Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Ferrarelle Drinking Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continue……
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here