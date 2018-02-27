Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Estimated to reach USD 16.62 Billion By 2025

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is expected to grow from USD 4293.4 Mn in 2017 to USD 16,622.8 Mn by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period

The next generation sequencing technology is growing at a prompt rate owing to rising incidences of infectious diseases and cancer at the global pace” — Polaris Market Research

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study published by Polaris Market Research, The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market at USD 4293.4 million in 2017 which is anticipated to reach USD 16,622.8 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Next generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing is a DNA sequencing technology. It is cost effective, fast, and flexible, and high throughput providing technology than older technologies such as Sanger’s sequencing method.

The next generation sequencing technology is growing at a prompt rate owing to rising incidences of infectious diseases and cancer at the global pace. The growing adoption of next generation sequencing technologies to manufacture personalized medicines by studying the genetic mutations to diagnose and treat the genetic diseases are anticipated to augment the demand for next generation sequencing during the coming years. Moreover, growing investments in research and development in the field of proteomics, and genomics is expected to propel the growth of global next generation sequencing market. Moreover, The increasing development in pre-sequencing and rising adoption of personalized medicines are expected to generate immense opportunity for the next generation sequencing market over the forecast period.

Polaris Market Research provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2017-2025. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC and South America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The North America counted major share in global next generation sequencing market. The high R&D investment for proteomic and genomic sequence determination for biomarkers research, and availability of superior technological healthcare framework are the major factors contributing towards shares of region in global next generation sequencing market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high rate in the upcoming years owing to increasing medical awareness, escalating investment for development of healthcare, and accelerated economic growth.

Key Segmentation

As per the analysts of Polaris Market Research, the market segmentation is as below:

Segment – 1. By Application

1.1 Drug Discovery/Personalized Medicine

1.2 Genetic Screening

1.3 Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases

1.4 Agricultural & Animal Research

1.5 Others

Segment – 2. Technology

2.1 Whole Genome Sequencing,

2.2 Targeted Re-Sequencing,

2.3 Whole Exome Sequencing,

2.4 RNA Sequencing,

2.5 Chip Sequencing,

2.6 De Novo Sequencing

2.7 Methyl Sequencing

Segment – 3. Products

3.1 Instruments

3.2 Reagents & Consumables

3.2.1 Sample Preparation Consumables

3.2.2 Others

3.3 Services

3.3.1 Data Management Services,

3.3.2 Sequencing Services

Segment – 4. By End User

4.1 Hospitals

4.2 Specialty Clinics

4.3 Home Care Settings

4.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Segment – 5. Region

5.1 North America

5.1.1 U.S.

5.1.2 Canada

5.1.3 Mexico

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Germany

5.2.2 UK

5.2.3 France

5.2.4 Italy

5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 India

5.3.3 Japan

5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4 Latin America

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Rest of Latin America

5.5 Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors

The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified global and local vendors. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies and the product inventions, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers.

Leading Companies investigated in the Report are

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Roche Holding AG

• QIAGEN N. V.

• BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• GATC Biotech AG

• Perkin Elmer, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Macrogen, Inc.

• Eurofins

Have Questions? Request a sample or make an Inquiry before buying this report by clicking the link below:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/